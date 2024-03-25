Super Lawyers Selects Jesse Beck to Rising Stars for Second Year

In addition to his first Rising Stars recognition, Mr. Beck is a three-time honoree on the annual Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, another compilation of exemplary early-career lawyers.

DALLAS, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Hallett & Perrin attorney Jesse Beck has been selected to the annual list of Super Lawyers Rising Stars for his work in business litigation. Published by Thomson Reuters, Rising Stars recognizes outstanding young attorneys or attorneys early in their legal careers in a variety of practice areas.

"Jesse has been an instrumental member of our firm since he joined us," said Hallett & Perrin managing shareholder Leland C. de la Garza. "He's been involved in some of our clients' most significant matters and has shown great leadership among his colleagues."

In addition to his first Rising Stars recognition, Mr. Beck is a three-time honoree on the annual Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch list, another compilation of exemplary early-career lawyers.

A commercial litigator who handles complex matters for individuals and businesses throughout state and federal courts in Texas, Mr. Beck's experience includes litigating complex contractual disputes, oil and gas matters, fiduciary obligations, and fraud claims.

Mr. Beck was previously a member of the Jefferson County Young Lawyers Association and served as a past area director for the Texas Association of Defense Counsel.

Super Lawyers develops its annual list based on nominations, independent research, and peer evaluation. To qualify for Rising Stars, attorneys must be either 40 years old or younger or in practice for 10 years or less. Only 2.5% of Texas attorneys in Texas are selected to the annual Rising Stars list.

Hallett & Perrin is an established, Dallas law firm serving business clients with multiple legal needs, including general corporate law, securities law, commercial real estate, litigation, health care, ERISA litigation, employment law, tax law, and trusts and estate planning. The firm was recognized for its expertise in Dispute Resolution by Chambers Regional Spotlight, which highlights Texas firms with fewer than 50 partners that provide "a credible alternative to Big Law." In addition, Hallett & Perrin is consistently recognized by Best Law Firms for its work in corporate law, employment law, ERISA litigation, and labor and employment litigation. For more information, visit hallettperrin.com.

