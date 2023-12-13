Swiss Museums in Focus: Paul Clemence Captures Architectural Splendor in Iconic Photographic Essay

Through his abstract eyes, Clemence takes us on a poetic journey through Swiss museums in Geneva, Lausanne, Basel, Zurich, St Gallen. Focusing on patterns, shapes, light, the photo essay features projects by Herzog de Meuron, Mario Botta, Christ Gantenbein, Renzo Piano, Barozzi Veiga & Shigeru Ban. Post this

Co-curated by Clemence himself and Divine Bonga, curator and producer of Le Salon Suisse, the photos selected for the exhibit focused mostly on external shots of the museums, be it a defining texture, a signature façade geometry, or a special light moment. Altogether, the ensemble highlighted the subliminal power of the architectural object to engage the public.

"What a building looks like from the outside is very important. It's the first impression. And of course, more people will "see" a museum than actually go inside. A museum façade then has an important role. Like a book cover, it's an opportunity to both make a statement and an invitation to delve inside," commented Paul Clemence.

In line with Clemence's renown for working with unexpected and innovative printing materials, the black and white portfolio was printed directly on brushed aluminum. "The texture of the aluminum adds an interesting materiality to the images; it both enhances the architectonic character of the photos but also rendered them with a certain rough poetic edge," remarked Clemence.

The exhibit had its debut viewing on Dec. 6 during Art Basel Miami Beach week as part of Le Salon Suisse, a salon-style art retreat taking place in Miami Beach during Miami Art Week, and then it will travel to New York City in Spring 2024.

Parallel to the exhibit at Le Salon Suisse, Clemence also conducted a chat on museum architecture with architect Emanuel Christ (partner at Christ & Gantenbein Architects), Andy Klemmer (president of Paratus Group), and Donna de Salvo (Special Project Curator at Dia Art Foundation).

About Paul Clemence: Paul Clemence is an award-winning photographer focused on capturing the poetic, intangible side of Architecture He is known for his use of light and abstraction to create expressive images of iconic Architecture by such architects like Zaha Hadid, Renzo Piano, Bjarke Ingels, Lina Bo Bardi, Luis Barragán, Oscar Niemeyer, Ruy Ohtake, Herzog & de Meuron, SANAA, Peter Zumthor and many others.

He exhibits regularly in the international fine arts circuit, from classic B & W prints to cutting edge large scale photographic urban installation, participating in events such as Fuori Salone in Milan, ArtBasel/DesignMiami, India Architecture Dialogue, and the Venice Architecture Biennale. A published author, his volume Mies van der Rohe's FARNSWORTH HOUSE remains to this day the most complete photo documentation of that landmark project, and a selection of these photos is part of the Mies van der Rohe Archives housed by MoMa, New York.

He is widely published in arts, architecture and lifestyle magazines like Metropolis, Wallpaper, ArchDaily, Architizer, The Design Edit, Dezeen, Designboom, Architects & Artisans. ARCHI-PHOTO, aka "Architecture Photography", his Facebook photo blog quickly became a photography and architecture community, with over one miilion followers worldwide. An architect by training, Clemence is originally from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and now lives and works in Brooklyn, New York

