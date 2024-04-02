Teriyaki in Columbia? You Better Bowl-leave It! Teriyaki Madness is Opening in Five Points on April 12th

Local residents Cory Sanders & LaDon Matthews are opening their first Seattle-style Teriyaki shop in Five Points, making this the first Teriyaki Madness to Open in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The people of Columbia have spoken, and they want one thing: teriyaki. And who's got the bowls big enough to step up to the plate and deliver? Let's just say the madness is spreading.

This April, Teriyaki Madness, the Seattle-style Teriyaki Shop franchise with locations all over the country, is sharing its beloved menu with the people of the Five Points community in Columbia. Sanders and Matthews are set to open the first Teriyaki Madness in South Carolina and their first Teriyaki Madness shop at 942 Harden St. Columbia, SC 29205 on April 12th.

The duo's Teriyaki Shop will offer huge, satisfying teriyaki bowls filled with addicting flavors and high-quality ingredients like all-natural marinated chicken, steak, salmon or tofu with fresh, stir-fry veggies and a base of steamed white, brown or fried rice or Yakisoba noodles. The best part? They're healthy. Or not. The menu is fully customizable, so do your thing — we're not judging.

LaDon Mathews and Cory Sanders dreamt of business ownership for years and have finally found the right brand to make this dream a reality: Teriyaki Madness.

Sanders worked in network security, first for the military and then in the public sector while Mathews has been an event planner for over 13 years. While they have enjoyed their careers up to this point, they are keen to pursue their entrepreneurial passion and build their own business through franchising.

They were sold on the brand from the very first time they tasted the food.

"It's something new and fresh in Columbia. We don't have any fresh, made to order Asian restaurants. The sauces are unique. I haven't experienced these flavors anywhere else," said Sanders. "I love Asian food. When we drove up to Charlotte to try it, we tried it the first time and we were sold already. We tried just about everything on the menu because we wanted to be sure."

To celebrate, Sanders and Matthews are inviting locals out to the Shop's grand opening — and trust us, there ain't no party like a teriyaki party because a teriyaki party don't stop. Events from 4/12 through 4/13 will include:

4/12 & 4/13: Customers can enjoy Junior and Regular Chicken Teriyaki Bowls for just $6 in-shop or by placing an order through the Teriyaki Madness app.

4/12:The Grand Opening celebration event kicks off with a chance for customers to win free Teriyaki Madness. The first five customers to place an order in shop receive free Teriyaki Madness for one year and the next twenty people who place an order in shop will receive free Teriyaki Madness for one month.

Plus, download the app and order between 4/14 and 4/19 to be entered to win free bowls for a month.

Teriyaki Madness is expanding rapidly in markets across the U.S. and was named the number one Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business. With more than 150+ shops across three countries, Teriyaki Madness is continuing to change the franchising industry. Now, the brand is leveraging that momentum for an even bigger 2024.

"Listen — there are some things in this world that you just can't deny, and people's love of Teriyaki Madness is one of them," Michael Haith, CEO of Teriyaki Madness, said. "From customers and franchisees alike, the demand for Teriyaki Madness is growing everywhere, and we have no plans to slow down anytime soon. Cory and LaDon's new location in Columbia is a big moment for us as we expand into South Carolina and is another important step in our mission to bowl over the whole country with delicious teriyaki."

For more information about Teriyaki Madness in Five Points, visit the restaurant's official website, http://www.TeriyakiMadness.com.

ABOUT TERIYAKI MADNESS

Teriyaki Madness is making big moves. Named the #1 Fastest-Growing Big Restaurant Chain in the U.S. by Restaurant Business, TMAD's secret sauce lies in creating value for franchisees, guests and employees alike. More than 150 shops across three countries deliver big, heaping bowls of fresh, natural ingredients to their communities, creating a cult-like following with customers, employment opportunities for neighborhoods, and profitable margins for the franchisees. Backed by world-class technology including delivery and loyalty innovations and an all-star executive team, Teriyaki Madness' focus is on sustainable growth and exceptional experiences. Visit franchise.teriyakimadness.com for single and multi-unit opportunities, and join the Teriyaki Takeover.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Mainland