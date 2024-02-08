The IV Catheters Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Focus Insight Report by Arizton

CHICAGO, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest focus insight report, the IV catheters market is growing at a CAGR of 5.04% during 2023-2029.

IV Catheters Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size (2029) $6.6 Billion Market Size (2023) $4.9 Billion CAGR (2023-2029) 5.04 % Historic Year 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023-2029

In 2023, the global intravenous catheters market was dominated by North America, with a share of 33.45%. This region has a large presence of major vendors offering various IVCs to patients of various age groups. Further, this growing usage of IVCs in the region is being contributed by advanced healthcare infrastructure and growing awareness regarding the safety of IVCs. Europe is expected to witness the highest incremental growth of $513.50 million, and APAC is expected to record the highest absolute growth of 41.05% during the forecast period.

With growing advancements and the need to reduce needlestick injuries, vendors are offering safety PIVCs and conventional PIVCs, competing based on cost, safety features, convenient use, marketing strategies, and distribution channels. The key vendors in the market include BD, Smith Medical, Vygon, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Teleflex, Terumo, and Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments. Though major players dominate the market, others also focus on continuously developing low-cost and conventional PIVCs. In addition, a few regional companies are also coming into existence with innovative products and technologies. For instance, retrieving needles automatically after usage by retractable technologies is gaining traction among end-users.

Moreover, vendors, especially global players, are increasingly pursuing inorganic growth strategies such as acquisitions and strategic partnerships to expand their presence, enhance product portfolio, and improve expertise in the market. For instance, Smith's Medical acquired Access Scientific, a broad-spectrum vascular access and infection prevention company that manufactures POWERWAND midline and extended dwell catheters. BD acquired Velano Vascular, whose needle-free technology enables high-quality blood draws from existing PIVC lines.

SEGMENTATION & FORECAST

Product

Peripheral IV Catheters

Central IV Catheters

Product- PIVCs

Short PIVCs

Midline PIVCs

Technology - PIVCs

Conventional PIVCs

Safety PIVCs

Product – CIVCs

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)

Central Venous Catheters (CVCs)

Implantable Ports

Design – CIVCs

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multi Lumen

Usage – CIVCs

Acute Use

Intermediate & Long Use

End-user

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Settings

Homecare Settings

Others

VENDORS LIST

Key Vendors

B.D.

B Braun

Teleflex

Nipro Medical

Terumo

ICU Medical

Other Prominent Vendors

Vygon

Shanghai Puyi Medical Instruments

AngioDynamics

Argon Medical Devices

Deltamed

Dukwoo Medical

EXELINT International

Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

Healthline Medical Products

Medical Components

Medline Industries

Medsource Labs

Merit Medical Systems

Qingdao Sinoland International Trade Co.

Retractable Technologies

SILMAG

Lepu Medical

Kimal

Amecath Medical Technologies

Bactiguard

Vogt Medical

Cook Medical

Henan Tuoren Medical

Troge Medical

Guangdong Baihe Medical Technology

Intra Special Catheters

Biosensors

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

How big is the global IV catheters market?

What is the projected growth rate of the global IV catheters market?

Which region holds the most significant global IV catheter market share?

What are the drivers in the global IV catheters market?

Who are the key players in the global IV catheters market?

Table of Contents

CHAPTER – 1: IV Catheters Market Overview

Executive Summary

Key Findings

CHAPTER – 2: IV Catheters Market

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

CHAPTER – 3: IV Catheters Market Segmentation Data

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by Product type (2020-2029; $Millions)

Peripheral IV Catheters

Product Type

Short PIVCs

Midline PIVCs

Technology

Conventional PIVCs

Safety PIVCs

Central IV Catheters

Product Type

Peripheral inserted central catheter (PICCs)

Central venous catheters (CVCs)

Implantable Ports

Design

Single Lumen

Double Lumen

Multi Lumen

Usage

Acute Use

Intermediate & Long Use

GLOBAL: Projected Revenue by End-users (2023-2029; $Millions)

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Home Healthcare Settings

Others

CHAPTER – 4: Key Regions Overview

North America : Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in US

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Canada

Europe : Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Germany

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in UK

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in France

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Italy

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Spain

APAC: Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in China

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Japan

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in India

Latin America : Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Brazil

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Mexico

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Argentina

Middle East & Africa : Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions)

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market (2020-2029; $Millions) Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Turkey

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in South Africa

Projected Revenue of IV Catheters Market in Saudi Arabia

CHAPTER – 5: IV Catheters Market Prospects & Opportunities

IV Catheters Market Opportunities & Trends

IV Catheters Market Drivers

IV Catheters Market Constraints

CHAPTER – 6: IV Catheters Industry Overview

IV Catheters Market - Competitive Landscape

IV Catheters Market – Key Vendor Profiles

IV Catheters Market – Other Prominent Vendors

IV Catheters Market - Key Strategic Recommendations

CHAPTER – 7: Appendix

Research Methodology

Abbreviations

About Arizton

