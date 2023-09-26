The only Privately Owned Guinness Open Gate Brewery Offered for Sale

Fred Latsko, the visionary behind bringing the iconic Guinness Open Gate Brewery to Chicago's vibrant Fulton Market neighborhood, has announced that the property is now available for sale

CHICAGO, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fred Latsko, the visionary behind bringing the iconic Guinness Open Gate Brewery to Chicago's vibrant Fulton Market neighborhood, has announced that the property is now available for sale. Latsko, well-known for his role in fostering the growth and development of this historic neighborhood, has decided to pass on the torch, making this a unique opportunity for a new owner to take the reins of one of three Guinness Open Gate Breweries in the world.

In a statement reminiscent of his wit and charm, when asked "if he will have another" (a known quote when ordering a Guinness beer), Latsko responded, "No thank you, I've had enough." With a smile, he added, "It's time to pass the torch, or in this case, the tap, to new stewardship, as the only other two Guinness Open Gate Breweries are owned by the brand itself."

www.tiktok.com/t/ZT86JMcX2/

Located in the heart of Fulton Market, the Guinness Open Gate Tap House Grand opening schedule for September 26, 2023, will instantly become an integral part of the neighborhood's rich history and culture. This establishment will undoubtably be Chicago's top attractions by both locals and visitors for years to come, offering an authentic taste of Ireland and the world-famous Guinness brand in a setting that's both nostalgic and modern.

The property boasts a prime location in a neighborhood that has experienced tremendous growth and transformation in recent years. Fulton Market is now a hub for dining, entertainment, and commerce, making this opportunity particularly exciting for prospective buyers looking to invest in the continued development of this dynamic area.

Fred Latsko and Latsko Interests invite inquiries from potential buyers who share their vision for preserving the legacy of the Fulton Market Guinness Tap House while contributing to the ongoing revitalization of this iconic Chicago neighborhood. For more information about this unique real estate opportunity, please contact Fred Latsko at 312-403-1000 or via email at [email protected]. Additional details can be found on the Latsko Interests website at www.Latsko.com.

About Latsko Interests: Latsko Interests is a renowned real estate development and investment company founded by Fred Latsko. With a deep commitment to community development and a history of successful projects in the Midwest, Southeast and West Coast, Latsko Interests continues to play a pivotal role in shaping these cities urban landscapes.

