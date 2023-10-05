The Power of Community Engagement in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, learn about the key issues, opportunities and innovative strategies around community engagement. Attendees will learn about the power of collaborative community-driven programs in delivering clinical trial opportunities and driving innovation to benefit the local population.
TORONTO, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Join this webinar to gain insights into how customized and scalable solutions can advance community engagement in clinical trials. The main barriers preventing people from participating in clinical trials are a lack of awareness and convenient access. To effectively address this issue, it is crucial to reach out to patients where they are and provide them with information about trials and potential treatments. This is where the concept of community engagement comes into play.
By utilizing community engagement, we can reach underserved and diverse populations and establish long-lasting relationships that foster trust and awareness within individual communities. Communities are the key to unlocking the true potential of clinical research. Underserved and diverse communities require localized solutions. Embracing communities on their terms and cultivating local opportunities for the population are needed.
But what does community engagement really mean and what are its practical implications?
In this webinar, the featured speakers will delve into the realities of community engagement, exploring its challenges and benefits. They will also provide you with effective strategies and showcase how community engagement can successfully engage potential participants and communities, raising awareness about clinical research options.
Join this engaging discussion led by the featured speakers from EmVenio Research, as they share insights on how customized and scalable solutions can advance community engagement.
Join experts from EmVenio Research, Mark McKenzie, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Niambi Blodgett, Director, Global Patient Engagement; and Katelynn Spingola, Associate Director, Community Research Sites, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Power of Community Engagement in Clinical Research.
