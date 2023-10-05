The Power of Community Engagement in Clinical Research, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

Communities are the key to unlocking the true potential of clinical research. Tweet this

But what does community engagement really mean and what are its practical implications?

In this webinar, the featured speakers will delve into the realities of community engagement, exploring its challenges and benefits. They will also provide you with effective strategies and showcase how community engagement can successfully engage potential participants and communities, raising awareness about clinical research options.

Join this engaging discussion led by the featured speakers from EmVenio Research, as they share insights on how customized and scalable solutions can advance community engagement.

Join experts from EmVenio Research, Mark McKenzie, MD, Chief Medical Officer; Niambi Blodgett, Director, Global Patient Engagement; and Katelynn Spingola, Associate Director, Community Research Sites, for the live webinar on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at 12pm EDT (9am PDT).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit The Power of Community Engagement in Clinical Research.

