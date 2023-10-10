The SMB Superpower: Building Individual Relationships With Happy Customers

The magnitude of the influence SMBs have on the nation's economic health cannot be overstated. Their survival should be of paramount concern, especially in their role as competitors in the global eCommerce market. Now more than ever. Tweet this

To stay competitive, SMBs need all of the same obligatory bells and whistles enjoyed by the Titans of eCommerce — marketing, point of sale, payments, inventory and fulfillment, and website, content, and sales lead management systems — but with a fraction of the budget. They need customization and all of the simple processes that keep SMBs running smoothly and their customers happy with the online shopping experience. The reality is that most SMBs don't have the capital to invest in high-priced agencies that are needed for customizing solutions.

SMBs rely on plug-ins to expand the functionality and customization of their website's content management system to improve the customer experience and keep their businesses operating efficiently. Juggling too many plug-ins can jeopardize a website's performance by creating compatibility issues, bottlenecks in overall performance, and security vulnerabilities. The financial resources necessary for continued maintenance are diverted away from critical processes and constrain opportunities for growth.

Studies have shown that adding just six customer-facing apps (plug-ins) can delay load times by five seconds, and if a web page takes longer than six seconds to load, a company can lose one of every two visitors. Yet, the average recommended number of plug-ins is 25. (4) Lindsaar notes, "Website speeds have a big impact on the user experience. And it's impossible to manage customer relationships if you don't have customers to have relationships with."

SMBs require a comprehensive, scalable, affordable solution encompassing CRM, CMS, POS, real-time stock management, multi-store capabilities, multi-currency support, API integrations, and omnichannel features.

StoreConnect is the Customer Commerce™ Company, the only fully integrated eCommerce, content management system, and CRM platform powered by Salesforce. It prioritizes customer relationships by aligning all content, product, customer, and stock information into one single multi-store mobile, web, and point-of-sale system. StoreConnect offers all these functionalities right out of the box, eliminating the need for additional plug-ins.

Lindsaar attests, "With the introduction of Customer Commerce Health Check, providing invaluable insights into what keeps customers happy and what may be causing them to abandon a brand, StoreConnect is providing a platform built for SMBs that allows them to build customer connections, put them front and center, and provide individualized service. Something that no eCommerce giant can do."

StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent.

About StoreConnect

Mikel Lindsaar is the CEO and Founder of StoreConnect, a Salesforce Partner Innovation Award recipient. Mikel is a serial technology entrepreneur, having successfully built and sold four SaaS companies within the last decade. StoreConnect has one goal: to help small and medium-sized businesses become scalable Customer Companies powered by Salesforce. Clients achieve this daily by breaking free of the shackles of what Mikel calls "Plug-in Purgatory and SaaS Hell." StoreConnect clients don't need multiple SaaS systems connected by plug-ins to manage their online, in-store POS, and in-person Customer Commerce business systems. Many of today's eCommerce solutions are designed to get up and running quickly and inevitably hit a brick wall of scalability and extensibility as companies grow. That's why StoreConnect is built on the world's #1 CRM, so its customers will never need to re-platform, no matter how fast they grow in size, product offerings, or regions. Global growth now has no barriers for any SMB. Being built on Salesforce allows StoreConnect customers to update their websites, funnels, and content in real-time, providing an unparalleled competitive advantage. StoreConnect is Time. Well Spent. Visit https://getStoreConnect.com/.

References:

1) Main, Kelly. "Small Business Statistics of 2023." Forbes, Forbes Magazine, 23 May 2023, http://www.forbes.com/advisor/business/small-business-statistics/#:~:text=Nearly%20half%20of%20all%20U.S.even%20have%20employees%20at%20all.

2) How Legacy Brick-and-Mortar Brands Can Grow in a Digital World - Ipsos, http://www.ipsos.com/en-us/knowledge/consumer-shopper/how-legacy-brick-and-mortar-brands-can-grow-in-a-digital-world. Accessed 26 Sept. 2023.

3) "21 Essential Ecommerce Statistics You Need to Know in 2023." The Social Shepherd, thesocialshepherd.com/blog/ecommerce-statistics. Accessed 26 Sept. 2023.

4) "StoreConnect Leads the Way in Resolving 'Plug-in Purgatory' for SMBS at Dreamforce 2023." Yahoo! Finance, Yahoo!, finance.yahoo.com/news/storeconnect-leads-way-resolving-plug-120300604.html. Accessed 26 Sept. 2023.

Media Contact

Karla Jo Helms, JOTO PR™, 727-777-4619, [email protected], jotopr.com

SOURCE StoreConnect