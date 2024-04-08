The Undefeated Tribe, a Crunch Fitness Franchise, Announces Its 2024 Educator of The Year Award

Crunch Fitness Educator of the Year Award – Free Crunch Membership + $200 Classroom Supplies

AUSTIN, Texas, April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Crunch Franchise, Undefeated Tribe, announced today that they will be awarding an Educator of The Year in each community they service. This is the third consecutive year that the Undefeated Tribe has recognized top educators for their contributions and hard work.

This year, eighteen amazing educators will be awarded a Crunch Fitness membership along with $200 for classroom supplies. Nominations open April 8th - May 19th online at https://bit.ly/42rrGT5. All nominees will receive a 30 Day All-Access Pass to Crunch Fitness. Winners will be awarded on June 1, 2024.

The communities that will nominate educators will be Longview, Tyler, League City, Corpus Christi, Waco, San Angelo, El Paso, San Antonio, Austin and Killeen, Texas, as well as Broken Arrow, Tulsa and Yukon, Oklahoma. This is an opportunity for the Undefeated Tribe to give back to some of the most deserving people in our local communities: teachers!

The Undefeated Tribe's CMO, Brooke Chavez, oversees marketing strategy and plans to bring 50 Crunch gyms to the Central Texas and Oklahoma communities over the next three years. Chavez is especially excited to announce the Educator of The Year Award:

"Teachers are arguably the most important members of our society. They give children purpose, set them up for success as citizens of our world, and inspire in them a drive to do well and succeed in life. The Undefeated Tribe couldn't be happier to say "Thank You" to local educators through the Educator of the Year designation."

Crunch is known for its innovative group fitness programming and will offer a wide range of classes every week including BodyWeb with TRX®, Zumba®, Cardio Tai Box, Yoga Body Sculpt, Fat Burning Pilates and more in the gym's group fitness studio.

About The Undefeated Tribe

Founded in 2018 by Tony Hartl, The Undefeated Tribe is one of the fastest growing franchises within the Crunch Fitness system. The Company currently operates locations in Texas and Oklahoma, with many more in development. In 2021 The Undefeated Tribe was selected as the Franchise of the Year for the Crunch Fitness system. The Undefeated Tribe was recognized as the top-performing franchise for its unique accomplishments and excellence in business performance, community service, and brand involvement.

