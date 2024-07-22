Tom's Watch Bar Opens New Rooftop Location with Cutting-Edge Audio-Visual Systems

New Rooftop Bar with Immersive AV Systems in Orlando, FL

ORLANDO, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tom's Watch Bar, the popular sports-viewing destination, has opened its newest location in Orlando, Florida, featuring state-of-the-art audio-visual systems developed by local AV company Crunchy Tech. The new bar occupies the top two floors of the Hollywood Plaza Parking Garage on International Drive, offering patrons an immersive sports-watching experience with panoramic views of Orlando's iconic tourist corridor.

The Orlando location boasts an impressive array of audio-visual technology, including 124 TVs spread across indoor and outdoor spaces, 9 projectors, and an integrated AV over IP system with intuitive controls. The installation required 5.6 miles of low voltage wiring to power the expansive setup.

Crunchy Tech, an Orlando-based commercial AV integrator since 2008, was responsible for developing and implementing the audio-visual systems. The company has previously completed similar projects for Tom's Watch Bar locations in Washington D.C., Houston, Sacramento, and Pittsburgh.

Adi Khanna, CEO of Crunchy Tech, expressed enthusiasm about the project: " "We take immense pride in creating immersive Audio-Visual systems, and we are proud of the work our team has completed for Tom's Watch Bar."

