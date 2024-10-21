Top Broker, CrossCountry Mortgage, Demystifies the Lending Process for First-Time Home Buyers through NestGen Accelerator

"CrossCountry Mortgage is in the business of making mortgage lending more accessible so that the next generation of homeowners can begin building wealth through real estate," said Steven Maizes, SVP of Mortgage Lending at CrossCountry Mortgage. Post this

"There are a lot of moving parts in the home buying process, but for many buyers, securing a loan is the most difficult part," said Niles Lichtenstein, CEO of Nestment. "Partnering with CrossCountry Mortgage for this session was a no-brainer — we are both mission-driven and keep the buyers' best interests top of mind. It's refreshing to work with CCM because they are doing their part to simplify the process and broaden access for underrepresented groups and those who are especially deserving, like our veterans."

Understanding Lending and Financing will begin by educating participants on interest rates — what they are, how they're calculated, and how they factor into what is affordable to each buyer. From there, CCM will explain the various loans available and how to select the appropriate product for any given situation. Finally, they will walk participants through the pre-approval process. Key takeaways will include:

An understanding of what factors influence credit scores

How creditworthiness can affect the loan options available, including the rate approved

Overview of government-backed lending programs and what options apply to different circumstances

Identifying the right lending product for each situation and property (single-family, multi-family, rentvestment, etc)

The pre-approval process — credit pulls and factors that affect loan approval (W2, self-employed, co-buying)

CrossCountry Mortgage has put its customers at the center of what they do and above all, this session's purpose is to provide the tools to make lending work for them, now and in the future. Whether to refinance or expand their real estate portfolios, credit wellness is at the core of lending and CCM will emphasize the importance of building and protecting credit, as it will continue to play a crucial role in each borrower's financial life beyond that first loan.

"CrossCountry Mortgage is in the business of making mortgage lending more accessible so that the next generation of homeowners can begin building wealth through real estate," said Steven Maizes, SVP of Mortgage Lending at CrossCountry Mortgage. "We are a leader in our field because of our customer-first approach and we are happy to have found Nestment who shares this mission and to participate in this monumental effort to support first-time home buyers through the home buying process."

Stay tuned for future partner sessions and updates on the remaining weeks of NestGen.

About CrossCountry Mortgage

CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 7,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions – ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers – and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win.

About Nestment

Nestment, the real estate platform helping the next generation of Americans achieve homeownership through accessible, creative pathways and wealth-building strategies. Their platform makes it easy for groups to purchase real estate together; and a thoughtful partner ecosystem augmented by extensive educational resources support them along the way. Nestment was founded in 2021 by Niles Lichtenstein, Mark DeMitchell and Rob Zimmerman. Nestment is backed by leading venture investors including Protofund, Derive Ventures, The MBA Fund and mission-aligned funds such as Vamos Ventures, Westbound Equity, and IDEA Fund Partners. Read more about how Nestment is revolutionizing the future of homeownership at https://www.nestment.com/.

