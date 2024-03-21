transcosmos recognized as a Certified Health & Productivity Management Outstanding Organizations 2024

transcosmos has established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and built a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. Post this

More specifically, transcosmos has established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and built a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria. In addition, with the aim of driving its ESG initiatives to create a sustainable society and enhance its long-term corporate value, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy, and has been carrying out various initiatives.

Staying true to its fundamental management philosophy that client satisfaction is the true value of the company, transcosmos will continue to co-create a well-being society together with clients while carrying out activities with the purpose of boosting the well-being of society as a whole as a Sustainability Transformation Partner for all. To make it happen, transcosmos will keep focus on its human capital management including health and productivity management in line with the fundamental sustainability policy.

Find out more about our health and productivity management- Employee Wellbeing:

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/rights_labor/hpm.html

Visit the link below for our health and productivity management strategy map (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/sustainability/rights_labor/pdf/hpm01.pdf

Visit the link below for our achievements and targets related to key health and productivity management initiatives (no translation available):

https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/company/sustainability/rights_labor/pdf/hpm02.pdf

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 181 bases across 35 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

