transcosmos selected as an FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index constituent for the first time

Recognized for its initiatives to solve diverse social challenges related to human rights, corruption and local community while enhancing its own corporate governance

TOKYO, Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- transcosmos inc. is proud to announce that the company has been selected as an FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index constituent for the first time. The index represents the performance of listed Japanese companies that demonstrate specific environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

(About FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index)

The FTSE Blossom Japan Index series is a global ESG index developed by FTSE Russell, a fully owned subsidiary of the London Stock Exchange. The FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index represents the environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance of Japanese companies relative to other companies in their respective sectors.

Investors worldwide refer to the index series when making key investment decisions. In Japan, the index series is adopted and used by the Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world's largest public pension fund, for benchmarking for passive ESG investments.

Find out more about the FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index here: https://www.ftserussell.com/products/indices/blossom-japan

(transcosmos Sustainability Initiatives) https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/company/sustainability/sdgs.html

In 2021, transcosmos established the transcosmos SDGs Committee chaired by the Representative Director & Chairman, and put in place a framework specifically designed to execute its initiatives towards meeting social challenges and expectations with a focus on ESG criteria. In addition, with the purpose of creating a sustainable society and boosting the well-being of society as a whole, transcosmos has set out its fundamental sustainability policy.

Under the fundamental sustainability policy, transcosmos is driving its SDGs initiatives in line with its roadmap. To date, transcosmos has declared its support for the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and its recommendations to address climate change, and has disclosed climate-related financial information aligned with the recommendations of the TCFD. To become a Sustainable Transformation (SX) Partner for all, transcosmos is taking actions to address a range of social challenges related to human rights, corruption, and local communities while enhancing its own corporate governance. transcosmos believes that the company has been recognized for such activities and has now been named an FTSE Blossom Japan Sector Relative Index constituent.

transcosmos will continue to drive initiatives to address social challenges through its superior business activities while maximizing the well-being of society to create a sustainable society.

transcosmos is a trademark or registered trademark of transcosmos inc. in Japan and other countries.

and other countries. Other company names and product or service names used here are trademarks or registered trademarks of respective companies.

About transcosmos inc.

transcosmos launched its operations in 1966. Since then, we have combined superior "people" with up-to-date "technology" to enhance the competitive strength of our clients by providing them with superior and valuable services. transcosmos currently offers services that support clients' business processes focusing on both sales expansion and cost optimization through our 171 bases across 28 countries/regions with a focus on Asia, while continuously pursuing Operational Excellence. Furthermore, following the expansion of e-commerce market on the global scale, transcosmos provides a comprehensive One-Stop Global E-Commerce Services to deliver our clients' excellent products and services to consumers in 46 countries/regions around the globe. transcosmos aims to be the "Global Digital Transformation Partner" of our clients, supporting the clients' transformation by leveraging digital technology, responding to the ever-changing business environment. Visit us here https://www.trans-cosmos.co.jp/english/

Media Contact

transcosmos inc., transcosmos inc., +81-3-6709-2251, [email protected].jp

SOURCE transcosmos inc.