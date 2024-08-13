Triadex Named Among Inc. 500/5000's Fastest Growing Companies

Triadex Achieves Prestigious Ranking in Inc. 500/5000, Highlighting Its Leadership in Data-Driven Marketing and Commitment to Sustainability

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Triadex, a leading provider of data-driven marketing solutions, proudly announces its inclusion in the Inc. 500/5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This recognition underscores Triadex's rapid growth and success in delivering innovative marketing strategies that drive sales and maximize ROI for multi-unit businesses and franchises.

Triadex ranked #2316, highlighting its continued innovation and impact in the marketing and data analytics industry. This acknowledgment reflects Triadex's commitment to excellence and its ability to help clients achieve extraordinary growth through proprietary data analytics and personalized marketing solutions. Notably, this is the third time the company has earned a spot on the list, highlighting its consistent performance and leadership in the field.

"As we celebrate this remarkable achievement, I am deeply proud of our team's dedication and resilience. This growth award is a testament to our collective vision and hard work, as we strive to create even greater value for customers" stated Greg Mesaros, Triadex Chairman and CEO.

Strategic Growth Through Innovation

Triadex has distinguished itself in the competitive marketing landscape by combining advanced data analytics, AI/ML-powered targeting, and personalized marketing solutions. The company's comprehensive suite of services, including direct mail, digital advertising, and hyperlocal marketing, enables clients to achieve unparalleled sales growth and outperform their competition.

Commitment to Client Success and Sustainability

With a specialized focus on multi-unit businesses and franchises, Triadex has been at the forefront of creating targeted marketing campaigns that resonate with local audiences. Their approach ensures consistent, impactful messaging across all channels, maximizing sales and customer acquisition.

In addition to its innovative marketing strategies, Triadex is committed to environmental stewardship and launched the industry's first integrated Environmental Offset Program. Through partnerships with nonprofits such as the National Forest Foundation, The Gold Standard and Carbon180, this program empowers customers to offset carbon emissions associated with their marketing efforts, furthering their commitment to sustainability.

About Triadex

Triadex is the premier marketing firm dedicated to empowering multi-unit businesses and franchises to achieve extraordinary success through data-driven marketing solutions. Backed by a team of expert data scientists and armed with access to over 3 billion data points, we leverage strategic insights and innovative approaches to help clients achieve unparalleled sales growth and outperform their competition. With a specialized focus on multi-unit businesses and franchises, we offer AI/ML-powered targeting capabilities and tailored, hyperlocal marketing solutions to drive results and maximize ROI. Committed to environmental stewardship, we implement sustainable practices to minimize our carbon footprint and contribute to a healthier planet.

For more information about Triadex and its solutions, please visit https://www.triadexservices.com/ or contact:

Nikkie Freeman

Chief Marketing Officer

Triadex

Phone: (913) 336-1270

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Nikkie Freeman, Triadex, (913) 336-1270, [email protected], https://www.triadexservices.com/

