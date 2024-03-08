Tropical Financial Credit Union Supports the Red Cross Sound the Alarm Event

Volunteers from the South Florida Red Cross, local partners and volunteers from Tropical Financial came together to install 444 free smoke alarms for families in Tamarac's Vanguard Village and Fort Lauderdale's The Village Mobile Home Park. Post this

Tropical Financial has been actively involved in supporting the Sound the Alarm initiative since it began in 2014. Through continued sponsorship and volunteer efforts, TFCU remains dedicated to promoting fire safety across Broward County.

"We are proud to be part of an event that has a direct impact on the safety and well-being of our community," said Rick Shaw, president/CEO of Tropical Financial. "These resources are so important for families in our area, and we are grateful to work with the South Florida Red Cross in this mission."

The efforts of the South Florida Red Cross and its partners, including Tropical Financial Credit Union, have resulted in the installation of more than 44,344 free smoke alarms and made 21,376 homes safer.

For more information about Tropical Financial Credit Union's community initiatives and partnerships, visit www.tropicalfcu.com.

Media Contact

Lauren Berger, Tropical Financial Credit Union, 1 954-370-8999, [email protected], https://www.tropicalfcu.com/

SOURCE Tropical Financial Credit Union