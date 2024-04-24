Turan Collections launches their stunning new colour of Wine Chillers

Turan Collections have added a second color to their extremely popular line of wine chillers. Now you can grab yourself a stunning matt black wine chiller. Between this new black design and their ever popular brushed metal chiller, you just can't go wrong with adding either of these (or both) to any formal or casual event.

KENSINGTON, Australia, April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Turan Collections have added a second color to their extremely popular line of wine chillers. Now you can grab yourself a stunning matt black wine chiller. Between this new black design and their ever popular brushed metal chiller, you just can't go wrong with adding either of these (or both) to any formal or casual event.

Media Contact

Leila Rashidi, Turan Collections, 61 0424047501, [email protected], https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B6NTKVRV?ref=myi_title_dp&th=1

SOURCE Turan Collections