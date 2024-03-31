Twistellar Achieves Salesforce CREST Partner Status, Marking a Significant Milestone in its Journey as a Leader in Salesforce Implementation and Consulting Services

Twistellar achieves the Salesforce CREST Partner status, signifying a noteworthy achievement in its role as a premier provider of Salesforce implementation and consulting services.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, March 31, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twistellar proudly announces its elevation to Salesforce CREST Partner status, marking a significant milestone in its journey as a leader in Salesforce implementation and consulting services. Achieving Salesforce CREST Partner status reaffirms Twistellar's dedication to excellence and innovation within the Salesforce ecosystem.

With an extensive Salesforce partner network comprising over 11,000 global partners and more than 200,000 credentialed experts, this prestigious designation solidifies Twistellar's position at the forefront of Salesforce implementation and consulting companies worldwide. This accomplishment underscores Twistellar's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional solutions and driving success to its clients.

Specifically, Salesforce CREST Partners represent a distinguished group of consulting and implementation companies with proven expertise in developing and delivering cutting-edge solutions on the Salesforce platform. These partners undergo rigorous training, certification, and validation to ensure their offerings meet Salesforce's stringent standards for quality, expertise, customer success, security, and performance.

Twistellar extends its heartfelt gratitude to its Salesforce Partner Managers, Partner Advisors, Salesforce Account Executives, clients, partners, and its exceptional team for their invaluable support, collaboration, and dedication, which have been instrumental in achieving this significant milestone.

"We are honored to receive Salesforce CREST Partner status, a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence," said Thomas Hobel, CEO at Twistellar Europe. "This achievement highlights our pursuit of innovation and customer satisfaction, and we are proud to be recognized among the top-tier Salesforce consulting and implementation companies globally."

As a Salesforce CREST Partner, Twistellar is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that meet and exceed client expectations. With personalized involvement from the company's co-founders, lightning-fast response times, and comprehensive coverage of Salesforce solutions, Twistellar ensures seamless project execution and maximum value for its clients.

Twistellar is a Salesforce Consulting Partner and Solutions Provider with an HQ office in Denmark. It works with customers in the USA, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

For businesses seeking unparalleled Salesforce implementation and consulting services, partnering with a Salesforce CREST Partner like Twistellar guarantees deep technical expertise, quality, scalability, and exceptional customer support.

