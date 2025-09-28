Two of Texas' Top Mortgage Originators Join Forces In Unprecedented Move

Sourbeer, I have never been more excited than to be able to partner with Chris. This is going to allow us to scale in a cost-efficient way. Minjarez, This is an exciting time for CMG in Texas. This partnership is going to allow us to expand at a level we have never seen before. Post this

In 2024 alone, the powerhouse pair closed 702 loans totaling $259,812,117, cementing their reputation as trusted leaders who consistently deliver results.

Driving Innovation and Efficiency

By merging their teams, Minjarez and Sourbeer are bringing clients and partners a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable way of doing home loans. This partnership will leverage their combined systems, strategies, and expertise to streamline the lending process and elevate the client experience to new heights.

About CMG Home Loans

CMG Home Loans is a leading national mortgage lender recognized for innovation, service, and results. With a commitment to delivering tailored mortgage solutions, CMG empowers clients with tools, education, and expertise to achieve homeownership with confidence.

CMG Corporate NMLS #1820

Jeremy Sourbeer NMLS #358601

Christopher Minjarez NMLS #273165

Media Contact

Jeremy Sourbeer, CMG Home Loans, 1 972-358-1390, [email protected], https://www.cmghomeloans.com/mysite/jeremy-sourbeer

SOURCE CMG Home Loans