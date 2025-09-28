Two of Texas' Top Mortgage Originators Join Forces In Unprecedented Move

Mortgage Powerhouse: Christopher Minjarez + Jeremy Sourbeer Join Forces at CMG
CMG Home Loans Announces - The CMG Premier Home Loans Team
Two of Texas' Top Mortgage Originators Join Forces
FRISCO, Texas and DALLAS, Sept. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In an unprecedented move that is set to reshape the mortgage landscape in Texas, CMG Home Loans proudly announces the formation of the CMG Premier Home Loans Team, led by two of the state's top mortgage professionals: Chris Minjarez and Jeremy Sourbeer.
With a combined 50 years of mortgage lending expertise, Minjarez and Sourbeer represent the very best in the industry. Together, they will now form the #1 producing mortgage lending duo in Texas, based on both units and volume closed as ranked by the prestigious Scotsman Guide.
In 2024 alone, the powerhouse pair closed 702 loans totaling $259,812,117, cementing their reputation as trusted leaders who consistently deliver results.
Driving Innovation and Efficiency
By merging their teams, Minjarez and Sourbeer are bringing clients and partners a more efficient, cost-effective, and scalable way of doing home loans. This partnership will leverage their combined systems, strategies, and expertise to streamline the lending process and elevate the client experience to new heights.
About CMG Home Loans
CMG Home Loans is a leading national mortgage lender recognized for innovation, service, and results. With a commitment to delivering tailored mortgage solutions, CMG empowers clients with tools, education, and expertise to achieve homeownership with confidence.
CMG Corporate NMLS #1820
Jeremy Sourbeer NMLS #358601
Christopher Minjarez NMLS #273165
Media Contact
Jeremy Sourbeer, CMG Home Loans, 1 972-358-1390, [email protected], https://www.cmghomeloans.com/mysite/jeremy-sourbeer
SOURCE CMG Home Loans
