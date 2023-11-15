Unlocking Dry Eye Innovation with The Latest Clinical Designs and Technologies, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

While recent advancements offer additional tools and novel mechanisms of action for clinicians, there are still significant treatment gaps requiring innovation. Post this

In this webinar, featured speakers George W. Ousler III, Ora Senior Vice President of Anterior Segment, and Dr. Ethan Bensinger, PhD, Visual Psychophysics Specialist and Ora Director of R&D New Technology, will discuss ways to optimize dry eye clinical trial designs and execution. During this talk, attendees will hear about techniques and protocol approaches to improve endpoint sensitivity, reduce screen failure rates and increase harmonization across sites. The discussion will also include insights on trial designs, endpoint selection, recruitment and methods to reduce data variability.

Ora, Inc. is the only ophthalmic clinical trials company with a research and development (R&D) department focused on the evolution of clinical trials. Join this webinar for an engaging discussion on how important lessons learned from Ora's over 30 years of experience are being leveraged to design and conduct the dry eye clinical studies of the future.

Join George W. Ousler III, Senior Vice President, Anterior Segment, Ora; and Dr. Ethan Bensinger, PhD, Visual Psychophysics Specialist, Ora Director of R&D New Technology, for the live webinar on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 1pm EST (10am PST).

