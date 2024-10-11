Urbana Oakland to Open in Historic Luka's Taproom Location: Continuing a Legacy of Community and Culture

"We're excited to reopen and offer a new suite of services and experiences in this historic location. It's really about building community and at Urbana that's what we do. " – Marty Higgins Founder and CEO of Urbana Post this

Urbana's Vision: A Fresh Start with Oakland Roots

Urbana's new location will be more than just a cannabis dispensary—it will be a community hub that honors the legacy of Luka's while embracing the future of Oakland. The venue will feature a thoughtfully designed space that blends the industrial charm of the district with modern, inviting elements. Urbana aims to create a welcoming environment where the rich history of the location meets the dynamic culture of today's Oakland.

A key feature of Urbana's new space will be its consumption lounge, designed to be the heart of the community. This lounge will not only offer a comfortable space to enjoy premium cannabis products but will also serve as a venue for a wide range of events, from live music performances to educational workshops and community meet-ups.

What to Expect at Urbana Oakland

Visitors to Urbana Oakland can expect a carefully curated selection of premium cannabis products, presented in a modern, designer space. The warm, inviting atmosphere, enhanced by local art and friendly, knowledgeable staff, will make Urbana a place where everyone feels at home.

The consumption lounge will be a standout feature, offering a place to unwind, connect, and engage with the community. With a robust calendar of events, including live music, cannabis education workshops, and cultural gatherings, Urbana is committed to keeping the spirit of Uptown Oakland alive and thriving.

About Urbana

Urbana is a California-based, single-state operator, best known for being the first store to feature an open retail format. Urbana is also well known for their hospitality-driven and service-centric approach, with signature on-site consumption lounges. The company is passionate about creating memorable experiences in a welcoming space where everyone feels at home.

Proudly serving San Francisco and Oakland, Urbana was one of the first legal dispensaries in the USA.

