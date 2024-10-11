Urbana Oakland to Open in Historic Luka's Taproom Location: Continuing a Legacy of Community and Culture

Urbana announces the anticipated opening of its new location in the heart of Uptown Oakland at the historic site of Luka's Taproom, 415 W Grand. This iconic venue, known for its vibrant atmosphere, deep community roots, and cultural significance, is set to embark on a new chapter with Urbana, blending its rich history with a modern, community-centered approach to cannabis culture.
Since its establishment in 2004, Luka's Taproom has been more than just a bar; it was a cornerstone of Oakland's Uptown resurgence. Luka's quickly became a beloved gathering spot for locals, celebrated for its exceptional food, craft beer, and its unwavering support for the local arts scene. Though Luka's closed its doors in 2022, its impact on the community remains profound. Urbana recognizes the significance of this space and is dedicated to introducing a fresh, contemporary experience that resonates with the evolving culture of Oakland.
Urbana's Vision: A Fresh Start with Oakland Roots
Urbana's new location will be more than just a cannabis dispensary—it will be a community hub that honors the legacy of Luka's while embracing the future of Oakland. The venue will feature a thoughtfully designed space that blends the industrial charm of the district with modern, inviting elements. Urbana aims to create a welcoming environment where the rich history of the location meets the dynamic culture of today's Oakland.
A key feature of Urbana's new space will be its consumption lounge, designed to be the heart of the community. This lounge will not only offer a comfortable space to enjoy premium cannabis products but will also serve as a venue for a wide range of events, from live music performances to educational workshops and community meet-ups.
What to Expect at Urbana Oakland
Visitors to Urbana Oakland can expect a carefully curated selection of premium cannabis products, presented in a modern, designer space. The warm, inviting atmosphere, enhanced by local art and friendly, knowledgeable staff, will make Urbana a place where everyone feels at home.
The consumption lounge will be a standout feature, offering a place to unwind, connect, and engage with the community. With a robust calendar of events, including live music, cannabis education workshops, and cultural gatherings, Urbana is committed to keeping the spirit of Uptown Oakland alive and thriving.
Urbana is a California-based, single-state operator, best known for being the first store to feature an open retail format. Urbana is also well known for their hospitality-driven and service-centric approach, with signature on-site consumption lounges. The company is passionate about creating memorable experiences in a welcoming space where everyone feels at home.
Proudly serving San Francisco and Oakland, Urbana was one of the first legal dispensaries in the USA.
