US Sports Camps Acquires UK-Based CMT Learning, Parent Company of Euro Sports Camps and More Esteemed Education and Sports Brands

The acquisition ensures the continuity of CMT Learning's existing operations and leadership team while simultaneously giving the organization access to vast resources and support as the latest addition to the YEB Camps' division.

"After much collaboration over the years with Euro Sports Camps as our European counterpart in with Nike Sports Camps and as a Liverpool native myself, I've seen firsthand the best-in-class work that CMT Learning is known for," said Brendan Doyle, USSC President and head of the YEB Camps division. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with the values of our growing enterprise at US Sports Camps, and we are excited to build upon their legacy of providing exceptional experiences for young people around the world while showcasing UK's finest academic institutions."

As Europe's licensed operator of Nike Sports Camps, CMT Learning's Euro Sports Camps have much in common with USSC. Catering worldwide to kids ranging from 8 to 17 years old, Euro Sports Camps offers both sports camps as well as sports and English language camps, including all overnight camps for the English Premier League's Liverpool F.C. and Chelsea F.C. plus Nike-branded, sport-specific camps in tennis, field hockey, basketball, golf, and dance.

CMT Learning's Nike ties continue with Sports Tours Europe, offering customized Nike sports tours for teams, schools and groups visiting the UK or traveling from the UK to other parts of Europe and the United States. CMT Learning is also fortunate to call many of the UK's finest academic institutions partners, including Charterhouse School, Bradfield College, Radley College, Lancing College, and Repton School.

"We've loved watching US Sports Camps' growth over the course of the past several years, and for that progress to culminate in marrying our two like-minded enterprises is a huge victory and honor for us," said Chris Trembath, Founder of CMT Learning. "We look forward to integrating with USSC and to becoming a key player in YEB's commitment to delivering unparalleled experiences for youth activities worldwide."

As a result of the acquisition, Chris Trembath, Dale Hobson, and other CMT leadership now report to USSC's Doyle as head of the YEB Camps Division.

More on CMT Learning and its brands can be found online at http://www.cmtlearning.com. For more information on US Sports Camps, please visit http://www.ussportscamps.com.

About US Sports Camps:

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. The company has offered summer camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

About CMT Learning:

CMT Learning specializes in educational experiences and sports training for youth, with a mission to accelerate learning, sporting prowess and personal development in youth worldwide. Partnering with leading educators, sports brands, clubs and coaches, CMT Learning conducts business through multiple brands including Euro Sports Camps, the exclusive operators of Nike Sports Camps in the UK, Sports Tours Europe, and Charterhouse Summer School. Acquired in 2024 by US Sports Camps, a portfolio company of Youth Enrichment Brands, CMT Learning now operates under the YEB Camps division, leveraging enhanced resources to further elevate its programs and global reach. For more information, visit http://www.cmtlearning.com.

About Youth Enrichment Brands:

Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) is the nation's leading youth activities platform. YEB's mission is to help every kid discover and develop lifelong passions. It achieves this by connecting and serving a network of companies that deliver best-in-class youth camps, music education, swim classes, and sports leagues. Youth Enrichment Brands comprises US Sports Camps, the official provider of Nike Sports Camps, School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education, Streamline Brands, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-provider of youth sports leagues. YEB is headquartered in San Rafael, Calif. To learn more about YEB, visit https://www.yeb.com/.

Media Contact

Katie Rocca, US Sports Camps, 9712271192, [email protected], https://www.ussportscamps.com/

SOURCE US Sports Camps