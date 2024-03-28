USA TODAY Names Network Funding, LP a Winner of the Top Workplaces Award 2024

Network Funding Ranked as a Top Workplace in the U.S.

HOUSTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network Funding has been named a Top Workplace by USA TODAY and Energage. Winners are identified solely by a survey of company employees administered by Energage. More than 7,000 employers nationwide were invited to take the confidential survey and ultimately only 1,531 employers received any recognition.

"We are proud that Network Funding is showcased as a Top Workplace by USA TODAY," says Network Funding President Matt Kiker. "Network Funding has an exceptional workplace environment and this award recognizes our business culture."

Network Funding is a private residential mortgage lender is based in Houston, Texas with offices across the nation. The business and its employees work to help homebuyers and owners navigate financing options of purchasing or refinancing their property.

"A Top Workplaces award brings a company's culture strengths to the national stage, helping them differentiate in a fiercely competitive landscape,'' said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. "It's a morale-boosting honor for the workforce and an effective magnet for attracting top-tier talent."

View the USA TODAY and Energage list in its entirety here.

About Network Funding

Network Funding, LP, NMLS #2297, is a private residential mortgage lending company that operates branches across the country. Since it was founded in 1998, Network Funding has financed nearly 150,000 homes at more than $30.2 billion making the American Dream a reality for its customers. Network Funding's core values include integrity, reliability and simplicity and it is on a mission to empower its customers through educating and equipping them for the home-buying process. To learn more about Network Funding, visit http://www.nflp.com or for career opportunities, visit join.nflp.com.

