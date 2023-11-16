Valence Surface Technologies Achieves SpaceX Approval for Seattle, Garden Grove, and Wichita Facilities

Valence Surface Technologies: Seattle, WA, Garden Grove, CA and Wichita, KS operations included on Approved Suppliers List to support Space X launcher and satellite programs.

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Valence Surface Technologies LLC ("Valence") a leading provider of aerospace surface treatments, proudly announces that our Seattle, WA, Garden Grove, CA, and Wichita, KS, facilities are now active on the SpaceX Approved Suppliers List.

Valence has made strategic investments to become a leading provider of specialty coatings for the military and commercial space launch and satellite market. Gaining approvals for numerous coatings and Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) techniques from Space X re-enforces the Valence commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality, safety, and performance.

Valence Surface Technologies has consistently demonstrated the ability to meet and exceed the demanding requirements of Space X and other customers in the aviation, space, defense, medical and energy end markets. The Valence commitment to the space domain and partnership with Space X highlights the Valence mission to provide technical leadership and deliver top-tier service.

When asked about the significance of these approvals, Justin Crumley, General Manager for Valence Surface Technologies Wichita Operations commented "Being added to the Space X Approved Suppliers List is a significant achievement for Valence Surface Technologies. It reflects our relentless pursuit of excellence for mission critical coatings and the dedication of our team to achieve the stringent quality and performance standards set by industry leaders like Space X."

As a Space X Approved Supplier, Valence is well-positioned to support all Space X missions, including efforts to advance space exploration and satellite communications.

The following are the specific capabilities each VST location provides to support SPACE X and their supply chain:

Wichita

Dry Film Lube

MIL-PRF-46010

MIL-PRF-46147

AS 5272

Paint

SPX-00036701

MIL-F-18264

MIL-PRF-85285

Pickling | ASTM A380

Anodize

MIL-A-8625 | Type 1

MIL-A-8625 | Type 2

MIL-A-8625 | Type 3

Conversion Coating

Chemical Conversion | MIL-DTL-5541

Clean

Pickling | ASTM A380

Passivation | Citric | Method 2 | AMS 2700

Passivation | Nitric | Method 1 | AMS 2700

Garden Grove

Penetrant

SPX-00040792

Everett

Penetrant

ASTM 1417/SPX

Pre-Penetrant Etch

ASTM 1417

SPX-00001313

Passivate

AMS 2700

Seattle

Penetrant

ASTM 1417/SPX

Non Destructive Testing

Penetrant | ASTM 1417

Penetrant | SPX-00001313

Magnetic Particle Inspection | ASTM E 1444/SPX

Anodize

MIL-A-8625 | Type 2

Conversion Coating

Chemical Conversion | MIL-DTL-5541

Passivate

AMS 2700

Paint

SPX-00036701

Valence Wichita, KANSAS (Chrome Plus International, LLC. ) founded in 1991, is considered a world leader in aerospace finishing and is valued by its global customers due to its industry leading capabilities and approvals covering the global aerospace market. Valence Wichita services are available for aluminum, steel, titanium and chrome materials.

Valence Seattle, WASHINGTON founded as Magnetic & Penetrant Services Co., Inc in 1981, is the leader in the Pacific Northwest in processing small to medium sized precision parts for the aerospace industry. Valence Seattle sets the standard for on time delivery, customer service, and quality due to its relentless focus on quick and transparent communication, competitive and consistent turnaround times, and technical quality and processing expertise built over 35 years.

Valence Garden Grove, CALIFORNIA operations founded in 1987 as Coastline Metal Finishing provides metal finishing services to the aerospace and defense industries. In the southwest, Valence has a total of three facilities in the greater Los Angeles area, encompassing over 325,000 sq. ft. of processing space. All facilities are Nadcap and AS9100 certified and provide a full range of product finishing services including NDT, anodizing, shot peen, plating, painting, bond primer application and more.

About Valence Surface Technologies:

Valence Surface Technologies is the world's largest independent provider of Aerospace product finishing services. With eleven locations and over 4,500 unique industry approvals, Valence processes more than one million parts per month. In addition to being Nadcap accredited, all Valence sites provide specialized metal processing and finishing services to a diversified set of fast-growing commercial aerospace, defense, medical, energy and space/satellite markets. Valence partners with its customers to deliver best-in-class quality, turn times, and full-service supply chain solutions. http://www.valencest.com

