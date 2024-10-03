Vita Health to Extend UConn Suicide Prevention Program With Three Year Government Grant

"Vita Health is enthusiastic about continuing to work with UConn to promote better mental health on campus and reduce death by suicide." Tracy Brubaker Post this

The purpose of the SAMSHA grant program is to support a comprehensive public health and evidence-based approach that:

(1) Enhances behavioral health services for all college students, including those at risk for suicide, depression, serious mental illness (SMI)/serious emotional disturbances (SED), and/or substance use disorders that can lead to school failure

(2) Prevents and reduces suicide, mental disorders and substance abuse

(3) Promotes help-seeking behavior and reduces stigma

(4) Improves the identification and treatment of at-risk college students so they can successfully complete their studies

Suicide is now the second leading cause of death for college aged students. Vita Health's clinically validated intervention, using cognitive behavioral pathways, is the only proven solution for suicide risk reduction. Based on the founding team's successful clinical trials published in JAMA and The American Journal of Psychiatry, as well as thousands of patient encounters, the Vita Health model has demonstrated reductions in suicide attempts by more than 60 percent and deaths by 80 percent.

Tracy Brubaker, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Clinical Officer at Vita Health, said: "Vita Health is enthusiastic about continuing to work with UConn to promote better mental health on campus and reduce death by suicide. We are grateful to SAMSHA for awarding the grant for BeWell@UConn-SP."

Kristina Stevens, director of mental health, UConn, said: "Vita Health's proven intervention has already helped us to support our students at high risk of suicide, enabling them to manage complex emotions at this critical time in their lives. With Vita's help as a part of this grant, we can enhance access to evidence-based specialized suicide care for students for years to come."

About Vita Health

Founded in 2021, Vita Health is the leading provider of acute, virtual behavioral health services focused on suicide care management. With specialized programs curated for adults, adolescents, college students, and veterans, Vita Health provides timely, acute teletherapy and psychiatry support on a national basis supporting suicidality and associated co-occurring conditions. Their innovative, scientifically validated behavioral pathways, are the only proven, clinically validated solution for suicide risk reduction, lowering the cost of suicide financially, emotionally and in lives saved. Integrated through partnerships with national payers, providers, and employers and universities, Vita Health's co-founders include leading experts in suicide from several major national universities including Dr. David Rudd (University of Memphis), Dr. Craig Bryan (Ohio State University), Dr. Cheryl King (University of Michigan), Dr. Greg Brown (University of Pennsylvania) and the late Dr. Barbara Stanley (Columbia University).

