Waldo International School Celebrates Women's History Month with Inspirational Speakers

JERSEY CITY, N.J., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Waldo International School, a leader in personalized education and innovation, announced today its celebration of Women's History Month with a series of talks by distinguished women who have made significant contributions to their fields and communities. Throughout March, students will have the unique opportunity to hear firsthand from influential women, including Barbara Stamato, Adelle Caballero, and Veronica Park, who will share their experiences and insights and further enrich the educational journey of Waldo's students.
Barbara Stamato is a dedicated public servant with a rich career spanning healthcare, government, and politics. She will share her journey of serving the 31st Legislative District and her advocacy work. As a Jersey City native with deep community ties, Barbara brings a wealth of experience and a commitment to public service that will inspire students to engage in their communities and strive for excellence in all endeavors.
Adelle Caballero is a beloved traffic anchor for NBC 4 New York and an advocate for community service. She will talk about her career in broadcast journalism and her dedication to important social issues, including mental health, human trafficking, and homelessness. Her passion for her community and her diverse heritage will provide students with a unique perspective on the media industry and the power of giving back.
Veronica Park is a seasoned executive with a global career at Starbucks and co-founder of Beyond Brands. She will share her experiences in growing brands and her active involvement in community service. Her story will offer students insights into the world of international business, brand building, and the importance of community engagement.
"At Waldo, we are committed to providing our students with a globally recognized education that prepares them not just academically, but also culturally," said Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School. "By inviting these remarkable women to speak to our students, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their passions, give back to their communities, and make a positive impact in the world."
Waldo International School's celebration of Women's History Month reflects its dedication to nurturing well-rounded, articulate, and self-assured individuals. Through engaging with these influential speakers, students will gain valuable life lessons and the motivation to achieve their full potential.
For more information about Waldo International School and its Women's History Month events, visit http://www.WaldoSchool.com
About Waldo International School
Waldo International School, founded in 2011 and operating as World of ABC, LLC, is a beacon of personalized learning and innovation in Jersey City. With a commitment to individualized education, the school offers a range of programs for preschool to 8th grade, integrating a rich curriculum with extracurricular activities in arts, sciences, and sports. Waldo School is known for its small class sizes, critical research skills teaching, and its dedication to the International Baccalaureate programs, preparing students for success in the 21st century.
