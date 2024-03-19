Waldo International School Celebrates Women's History Month with Inspirational Speakers

By inviting these remarkable women to speak to our students, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their passions, give back to their communities, and make a positive impact in the world. Post this

Adelle Caballero is a beloved traffic anchor for NBC 4 New York and an advocate for community service. She will talk about her career in broadcast journalism and her dedication to important social issues, including mental health, human trafficking, and homelessness. Her passion for her community and her diverse heritage will provide students with a unique perspective on the media industry and the power of giving back.

Veronica Park is a seasoned executive with a global career at Starbucks and co-founder of Beyond Brands. She will share her experiences in growing brands and her active involvement in community service. Her story will offer students insights into the world of international business, brand building, and the importance of community engagement.

"At Waldo, we are committed to providing our students with a globally recognized education that prepares them not just academically, but also culturally," said Daniela Elena Sarbu, Founder and Managing Director of Waldo International School. "By inviting these remarkable women to speak to our students, we aim to inspire the next generation of leaders to pursue their passions, give back to their communities, and make a positive impact in the world."

Waldo International School's celebration of Women's History Month reflects its dedication to nurturing well-rounded, articulate, and self-assured individuals. Through engaging with these influential speakers, students will gain valuable life lessons and the motivation to achieve their full potential.

