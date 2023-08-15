Zeigler Auto Group Purchases Both of Rohrman Automotive Group's Subaru Stores in Indiana, Representing Dealership Locations 40 and 41

Zeigler Automotive Group today announced the acquisition of two Subaru dealerships in Indiana, now Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne and Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette, as part of its newest additions from Rohrman Automotive Group. This sale, which closed today, Monday, August 14, 2023, represents the dealer group's 40th and 41st acquisitions to date with Zeigler set to take over effective immediately.

"Zeigler is proud to expand our family of dealerships across the midwest with these Subaru store purchases in Lafayette and Fort Wayne, which were both top locations for us when considering a strategic expansion in Indiana. The Subaru brand also aligned with our core values of service and integrity, making this purchase a perfect fit with us after the success of our other two Subaru stores. We look forward to working with our new communities to make both of these stores outstanding across the board," said Aaron J. Zeigler, president and owner of Zeigler Auto Group.

Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette is one of the largest Subaru retailers in the country, and is just four minutes away from Subaru of America's US operations. Located at 1600 S. Creasy Lane Lafayette, Ind. 47905, the dealer sits on approximately 10.5 acres, across two parcels, with a building that's approximately 43,000 gross sq.ft. in size.

Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne–at 502 W. Coliseum Blvd. Ft. Wayne, Ind. 46808–sits on approximately 4.6 acres, across 3 parcels, with a building that's approximately 14,000 gross sq.ft. in size.

Zeigler Subaru of Lafayette and Zeigler Subaru of Fort Wayne will round out Zeigler's Subaru portfolio totaling four retailers, joining Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville, also located in Indiana; and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha in Wisconsin.

Both Zeigler Subaru of Merrillville and Zeigler Subaru of Kenosha were recognized with the 2023 Subaru Love Promise Community Commitment Award, which is a national recognition award program for Subaru retailers who are making the world a better place while demonstrating an outstanding commitment to supporting passions and causes in local communities.

The award-winning dealership group also acquired four new stores in Michigan last month signaling strong continued growth throughout the Midwest with a dedicated commitment to its customer and employee experience. Recently, the dealer group was honored as one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, among many similar accolades. This is in part due to its world-class leadership training and development programs under Zeigler University; as well as its Zeigler University Guest Speaker Series, which brings together business and thought leaders across different industries to share their inspiring stories and strategies.

Zeigler Automotive Group is one of the largest privately-owned dealer groups in the U.S. with 84 franchises across 41 locations in Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana, and Michigan. Vehicle brands represented include all of the domestic and the majority of the imported manufacturers.

Besides its extensive automotive portfolio, the organization owns and operates Zeigler Motorsports, an 85,000-square-foot motorsports dealership and action park, offering 19 different powersports brands, plus its own onsite restaurant: Trak Houz Bar & Grill. Additionally, Zeigler Motorsports houses the Elevate Leadership & Team Building Academy, an executive training company.

The Kalamazoo-based dealer group also owns and operates Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago, three Byrider franchises, three finance companies, several insurance firms, and a leasing firm.

Founded in 1975, the organization employs over 2,500 people, ranking among the top 1% of automotive dealers in the nation with estimated annual sales of $2.2 billion for 2022. The family-owned and operated company is well known for its commitment to both customer service and employee satisfaction. Zeigler is regularly recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation, also earning similar accolades in Wisconsin, Chicago, and Michigan. Besides these prestigious accolades, Zeigler is also one of Glassdoor's 100 Best Places to Work in the U.S. for 2023, and among Glassdoor's top 10 U.S. companies for work-life balance.

