RealDrWorldWide Puts Snapchat in the Plastic Surgeon’s Operating Room

El Paso Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Frank Agullo is among the nation’s leading plastic surgeons who have taken to social media platforms like Snapchat to share their services on an entirely, up-close and personal level with the rest of the world. Under the Snapchat handle, “RealDrWo​rldWide,”​ he shares real Southwest Plastic...