Global media company Matomy (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA), announced today the launch of MobFox’s new endpoint in Asia—marking the latest step in the Company’s strategic expansion into the Asian-Pacific (APAC) market by providing a complete solution for local developers. By enabling MobFox’s platform to connect directly to APAC-based demand-side platforms (DSPs), the Company will create a local-to-local flow, ensuring a faster and more seamless experience for publishers and advertisers across the region.

Along with the new endpoint server, MobFox has tripled the number of demand sources within the APAC region, thus significantly increasing the impact for local developers. To ensure top service, MobFox is growing its team of professionals so developers have access to support in their local language. This furthers the Company’s long-term strategy to expand their global footprint by offering a truly global supply-side platform (SSP).

“By the end of 2016, nearly a quarter of the APAC region’s total media spend was devoted to mobile advertising, higher than any other region in the world,” said Kumaran Sambandam, VP of MobFox Exchange. “Furthermore, by 2019 programmatic penetration is set to hit 35 percent in that region. In response to this, we are expanding our infrastructure in APAC so that local developers can benefit from all available ad formats on our SSP including display, native and video.”

MobFox is a top international mobile advertising platform working with over 175 DSPs and 40,000-plus registered publishers, as well as leading mobile advertising companies. MobFox has a proven track record of providing clients and media partners with access to innovative programmatic advertising solutions, including a supply-side platform (SSP) and mobile exchange. MobFox was acquired by Matomy Media Group in 2014, and in 2016, the Company opened offices in Beijing, China and Seoul, South Korea in order to bring its worldwide solutions and resources to the APAC region.

“Matomy is a mobile-first media company and Asia is a mobile-first region. We are dedicated to providing the highest quality mobile media services to APAC customers looking to advertise and monetize in their own rapidly growing region,” said Ofer Druker, CEO of Matomy. “The new MobFox endpoint in Asia was the next natural step following our strategic expansion into the region, and will empower local mobile developers with both global and local distribution and monetization of their apps.”

Meet the MobFox team at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2017, Hall 8.1, Booth G11.

About MobFox:

MobFox is a leading data-driven mobile supply side platform and exchange, enabling app developers to manage their media smarter, and generate more revenue with high CPMs and fill rates from diversified and global demand sources. MobFox is connected to 175+ DSPs and is used by over 40,000 iOS and Android apps. The platform offers comprehensive support for multiple advertising formats including banner, interstitial, video and native. Founded in 2010, the company has offices in London, San Francisco and Vienna. In 2014, Matomy Media Group acquired MobFox. For more information, see http://www.mobfox.com.

About Matomy:

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a world-leading media company with smarter marketing technology and a personalized approach to advertising. By providing customized performance and programmatic solutions supported by internal media capabilities, big data analytics, and optimization technology, Matomy empowers advertising and media partners to meet their evolving growth-driven goals. Matomy’s programmatic platforms include MobFox for mobile, Optimatic for video, and the mobile, self-serve demand-side platform myDSP. Matomy’s holistic mobile advertising agency, mtmy, is fueled by an in-house Data Management Platform (DMP), and offers a fully-managed service across channels including social, search, video and email. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel Aviv and 11 offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges. Learn more about Matomy at http://www.matomy.com.