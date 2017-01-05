Global media company Matomy (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA), announced a new partnership today between MobFox and Factual, the neutral data company making location data accessible to everyone. By implementing Factual’s Geopulse Audience targeting capabilities, MobFox will provide DSP partners with advanced mobile targeting using location-based data.

MobFox, a top international mobile advertising platform, works with over 175 DSPs and 40,000-plus registered publishers, as well as leading mobile advertising companies. Through their partnership with Factual, MobFox can increase reach for its clients and help DSPs to execute brand campaigns targeting specific user segments, built on a deep understanding of real-world user behavior.

“MobFox is excited to partner with Factual and expand our capabilities in mobile and programmatic advertising by reaching highly-targeted audiences ubiquitously,” said Kumaran Sambandam, VP MobFox Exchange. “We are positioned to provide marketers with highly-accurate mobile location data, powered to enhance their cross-channel advertising campaigns. With the addition of user segments, advertisers and publishers will be able to identify, reach and engage users regardless of where they are, whilst spending their advertising budget efficiently.”

“Marketers increasingly understand the value of location data in their mobile marketing campaigns. According to recent research we conducted with the MMA, over 90% of marketers cited how critical location data is to their mobile strategy,” said Rob Jonas, SVP Revenue at Factual. “The same research showed that quality and transparency are the top two concerns marketers have with location data, so we’re excited to partner with MobFox, combining their global scale and quality with Factual's precise and accurate location data to satisfy marketers' needs in location and audience targeting.”

MobFox has a proven track record of providing clients and media partners with access to innovative mobile programmatic advertising solutions, including a supply-side platform (SSP) as well as serving as a single gateway for mobile, video and native ad inventory management via a real-time bidding (RTB) marketplace. Matomy Media Group acquired MobFox and the video ad platform, Optimatic, as part of a wider strategy to strengthen and expand Matomy’s offerings in mobile video and programmatic advertising.

Meet the MobFox team at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2017, Hall 8.1, Booth G11.

About MobFox

MobFox is a leading data-driven mobile supply-side platform and exchange, enabling app developers to manage their media smarter, and generate more revenue with high CPMs and fill rates from diversified and global demand sources. MobFox is connected to 175+ DSPs and is used by over 40,000 iOS and Android apps. The platform offers comprehensive support for multiple advertising formats including banner, interstitial, video and native. Founded in 2010, the company has offices in London, San Francisco and Vienna. In 2014, Matomy Media Group acquired MobFox. For more information, see http://www.mobfox.com.

About Matomy Media Group:

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a world-leading media company with smarter marketing technology and a personalized approach to advertising. By providing customized performance and programmatic solutions supported by internal media capabilities, big data analytics, and optimization technology, Matomy empowers advertising and media partners to meet their evolving growth-driven goals. Matomy’s holistic mobile advertising agency, mtmy, is fueled by an in-house Data Management Platform (DMP), and offers a fully-managed service across channels including social, search, video, display, and email. Matomy’s programmatic platforms include MobFox for mobile, Optimatic for video, and the mobile, self-serve demand side platform myDSP. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel Aviv and 11 offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges. Learn more about Matomy at http://www.matomy.com.