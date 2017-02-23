The global media company Matomy Media Group (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) announced today that data-driven advertising agency, mtmy, now offers native advertising as a fully-managed service on mobile and desktop. The holistic ad agency has added native ads to its other channel offerings – social, search, programmatic, video and more – to empower clients to increase user acquisition, retention and brand engagement, with effective, targeted campaigns.

Mobile native ad spend is expected to reach €8.8 billion in 2020, a significant increase from the €1.5 billion in 2015, according to a study by Yahoo and Enders Analysis. A similar study by Facebook and IHS Inc. found that native ads had engagement rates 20 to 60% higher, compared to banners, and retention rates were 3 times higher. Quickly becoming the most popular and engaging paid form of media for mobile, native advertisements seamlessly blend in with their environment and harmoniously match the publisher’s existing content.

This form of paid media is naturally in-feed and inherently non-disruptive; however, the native advertising content distribution platforms are relatively complex. Advertisers often face many challenges with this new format, finding it a difficult landscape to navigate – from selecting the appropriate native media platforms, to producing truly engaging content and identifying the best ad format to use.

“Outbrain is proud to call Matomy Media Group a Strategic Partner, as we are sure they can lead the content world and create added value for their clients,” commented Guy Yagur, Head of Export Israel at Outbrain. Partnering with leading native advertising platforms such as Taboola and Outbrain, mtmy offers an expert, fully-managed, hands-on approach and provides customized cross-channel performance and programmatic solutions – ensuring the right content reaches the right audience.

“Native advertising is becoming the new normal as advertisers pursue innovative ways to step up high-quality user acquisition and deliver superior brand engagement,” said Mor Meroz, VP Revenue mtmy and myDSP. “The potential impact of native advertising is enormous but maximizing this opportunity requires expertise. mtmy strengthens our clients’ capabilities to show a significant lift in post-install events. For example, one of our clients saw a 533% increase in first-time depositors after adopting native advertising with mtmy. That’s native advertising done right.”

mtmy offers a fully-managed service with cross-channel optimization that maximizes returns on advertising budgets. The data-driven agency provides tailored media plans for every stage of the product lifecycle. mtmy creates customized and strategically-targeted campaigns based on technology that identifies high lifetime-value and ‘lookalike’ users with behavioral patterns that are similar to the existing customer base. Since first introducing the service to select clients, the Company is already managing native advertising campaigns for dozens of clients.

“mtmy provides its clients with a smarter approach to advertising. We streamline the process of working with multiple media platforms and offer the widest reach of engaged users on our proprietary technology, thereby optimizing scale without sacrificing quality,” said Matomy CEO Ofer Druker. “Launching the fully-managed native advertising offering is an exciting next step in our ongoing strategy to use best-of-breed technology and competitive data intelligence to ensure advertisers have impactful, cost-effective campaigns.”

Matomy launched mtmy in 2016 to offer advertisers a fully managed solution for powerful advertising across digital channels. With nearly ten years of experience in performance and programmatic advertising, and through the acquisition of companies such as MobFox and Optimatic, the media group is perfectly positioned to deliver industry-leading products and solutions to advertisers, publishers and developers in a mobile-first world. Get more information on mtmy at http://www.mtmy.io

Meet the Matomy team at Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, February 27-March 2, 2017, Hall 8.1, Booth G11.

Matomy Media Group Ltd. (LSE: MTMY, TASE: MTMY.TA) is a world-leading media company with smarter marketing technology and a personalized approach to advertising. By providing customized performance and programmatic solutions supported by internal media capabilities, big data analytics, and optimization technology, Matomy empowers advertising and media partners to meet their evolving growth-driven goals. Matomy’s programmatic platforms include MobFox for mobile, Optimatic for video, and the mobile, self-serve demand-side platform myDSP. Matomy’s holistic advertising agency, mtmy, is fueled by an in-house Data Management Platform (DMP), and offers a fully managed service across channels including social, search, video and email. Founded in 2007 with headquarters in Tel Aviv and 11 offices around the world, Matomy is dual-listed on the London and Tel Aviv Stock Exchanges. Learn more about Matomy at http://www.matomy.com.