Checkers Safety Group, the industry leading safety products manufacturer, announces the partnership with Pi Variables, Inc., a leader in premium, sequential traffic guidance systems. As a pioneer in sequential LED lights, Pi Variables, Inc. holds operations in the United States and serves the traffic safety market globally under its Pi-Lit® brand name.

"Pi-Lit® is looking forward to the future and what the partnership with Checkers Safety Group will bring. Until now we have been limited in our ability to sell and spread the word of our ground-breaking technology. With the help of Checkers’ sales team and global distribution network, we will be able to reach and expand into markets not previously possible,” said Daniel Selevan, Vice President of Pi Variables, Inc. “We are excited to be a part of Checkers’ Monster Motion Safety brand family.”

Checkers is committed to growth while providing the best safety solutions to customers. This partnership brings the Pi-Lit® Sequential Barricade Light, the Pi-Lit® “Ice Cream Sandwich” Sequential LED Road Flares, and the Pi-Lit® “Sunflower” Sequential Cone-Top Warning Lamp into the Checkers family. These premium products will fall under Checkers’ Monster Motion Safety brand and complement the growing Traffic & Parking Lot safety line of products. The combined product offering now includes sequential, battery operated, and solar powered light options.

"We are really excited to partner with Jim Selevan and Pi-Lit®. The sequential Pi-Lit® technology further enhances our barricade light product offering and provides a new innovative feature to our Monster Motion series products. The sequential barricade light, the Pi-Lit® Cone Top (Sunflower) light and the Sequential flares offer unique features that most competitive brands do not possess,” commented Steve Gottlieb, Vice President of Sales & Marketing.

Pi Variables, Inc. will continue operations out of their facilities in California under the guidance of Jim Selevan, President.

About Pi Variables Inc.

Established in Orange County, California in 2012, Pi Variables Inc. has become a pioneer in the manufacturing of high quality, remote controlled sequential lighting products for traffic safety applications. A family-owned and operated business, Pi-Lit® has grown into one of the leaders in sequential light technology, offering reliability and features unavailable from the competition. Pi Variables sells and distributes products throughout the United States. For more information, visit http://www.pi-lit.com.

About Checkers Safety Group

Checkers Safety Group globally manufactures and distributes a variety of branded safety products within four main brands; Notrax Mats for Professional Use, TuffTrak Ground Protection, Monster Motion Safety, and Linebacker Cable Management. Combined these premium brands offer ground based safety solutions that serve industrial, mining, oil & gas, military, entertainment, construction, food service, utility, and aviation markets. The company has developed products that meet and exceed safety standards and has a leading position in its respective end markets. For more information, visit http://www.checkers-safety.com.

For more information, contact:

Steve Gottlieb, Vice President of Sales & Marketing

sales(at)checkers-safety(dot)com

800-438-9336

http://www.checkers-safety.com