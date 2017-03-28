Pricefalls Marketplace Announces ChannelAdvisor Integration

Pricefalls LLC, an online marketplace based in the U.S., has announced an integration with ChannelAdvisor Corporation, a leading provider of cloud-based e-commerce solutions that enables retailers and branded manufacturers to increase global sales. Differentiated by sharing full marketing rights with all sellers, Pricefalls will enable top retailers and brands to seamlessly list their products on Pricefalls.com, while further growing their online businesses.

“We’re dedicated to finding the best offers from reputable sellers, and ChannelAdvisor empowers many top retailers and brands in the business,” said Pricefalls CEO Elliot Moskow. “We’re excited to offer these new sellers to our growing customer base.”

“The Pricefalls team has been committed to growing the business of retailers,” stated Jayson Humphrey, senior manager of business development at ChannelAdvisor. “We look forward to supporting Pricefalls as a marketplace channel because we believe this same dedication for business growth will be applied to our customers.”

Within hours of launching their ChannelAdvisor integrations on Pricefalls, top online retailers such as: Gem Stone King, Bob’s Bicycles, Champions on Display, Seneca River Trading, Forward Powersports and Toynk Toys, were able to list products and begin processing orders.

“We were delighted to be one of the initial sellers using the integration between Pricefalls and ChannelAdvisor,” said Anthony Carioggia, CEO, Seneca River Trading Inc. “The setup was simple and fast. The seamless integration helps ensure inventory levels are current with little to no additional work on my part. This allows me to focus energy on strategic objectives for growing my business.”

Pricefalls is quickly becoming a well-known marketplace among multichannel retailers and marketplace sellers. Pricefalls launched its newest platform in January 2014 with just over 150 active marketplace sellers. Since 2014, Pricefalls has grown to more than 1,200 active sellers, listing more than 12 million products for sale in 26 major categories. Among the active sellers are more than 30 of Internet Retailer Magazine’s IR1000.

About Pricefalls LLC: Founded in 2008, Pricefalls is a one of the fastest growing online marketplaces based in the United States. Pricefalls is redefining the marketplace model by connecting customers with retailers they can trust. Based in Las Vegas, NV, Pricefalls is the only marketplace to share customer marketing rights with its Sellers, earning retailers more value with every sale. The platform hosts over 1200 businesses, with more than 12 million active listings, attracting a growing number of unique visitors every month. For more information, visit: http://www.pricefalls.com/sell