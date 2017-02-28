FPRI Announces New Fellowship Opportunity for Veterans

Lt. Gen. Bernard Trainor The Foreign Policy Research Institute could not be more delighted to host this fellowship named after an exceptional individual who so perfectly exemplifies its purpose. - Alan Luxenberg, President, FPRI

The Foreign Policy Research Institute is thrilled to announce the launch of the inaugural Lt. Gen. Bernard E. Trainor USMC Veterans Fellowship made possible by the generous support of Jim Petrucci and Greg Rogerson of J.G. Petrucci Co., Inc. The application deadline is 17 April 2017. Further details about the position and the application process can be found here.

This fellowship will be awarded to a deserving veteran of the armed forces with a passionate desire to work in journalism or in long-form, non-fiction writing. Recent college graduates or individuals who have recently separated from the military are encouraged to apply. This will be a one year appointment starting in the summer of 2017.

“As a longtime supporter we certainly believe that FPRI’s voice, in all matters foreign and domestic, is more vital than ever,” said Petrucci.

The Trainor Fellow will work out of the FPRI office and become a fully integrated staff member in the FPRI community. The selected individual will contribute to Geopoliticus: The FPRI Blog and other internal and external publications, gaining valuable writing experience. In addition to a base salary and healthcare benefits, the Trainor Fellow will also receive a research and travel fund to support their writing.

The Fellowship also includes a mentor program, in which the individual will receive one-on-one attention from defense and foreign affairs beat writers, investigative reporters, columnists, and authors.

“The Foreign Policy Research Institute could not be more delighted to host this fellowship named after an exceptional individual who so perfectly exemplifies its purpose,” said Alan Luxenberg, President of the Institute. “We are very grateful to Jim and Greg for making this possible.”

FPRI is a non-profit, non-partisan think tank located in Center City Philadelphia. Its mission is to bring the insights of scholarship to bear on the foreign policy and national security challenges facing the United States. It seeks to educate the public, teach teachers, train students, and offer ideas to advance U.S. national interests based on a nonpartisan, geopolitical perspective that illuminates contemporary international affairs through the lens of history, geography, and culture.

The Fellowship is named for Lt. Gen. Bernard E. Trainor, USMC (ret.). Lt. Gen. Trainor enlisted in the Marine Corps in 1946 and went on to serve in uniform for 39 years in various command and staff assignments, including combat service in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. Lt. Gen. Trainor followed his service with a second career as a journalist and analyst of military affairs. He served as the chief military correspondent for the New York Times, and later directed the National Security Program at Harvard University’s John F. Kennedy School of Government. He has also served as a Senior Fellow for National Security at the Council on Foreign Relations and is a frequent media commentator and author.

