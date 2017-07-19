Number One On The List Announces Alliance with My Favorite Web Designs

Tom Jacoby of Number One On The List The client is the primary beneficiary of Number One On The List's alliance with My Favorite Web Designs

Number One On The List offers Internet marketing services. The Number One On The List catchphrase is Get Found and Get Business.

Number One On The List services include SEO, link building, Pay Per Click advertising, content creation, press releases, social media, email marketing, reporting and analytics. Number One On The List services increase clients' reach and help them to get business that they might not otherwise have gotten.

What about when the volume of business stretches resources?

"Over the last 7 years, it has been a pleasure to work with My Favorite Web Designs on various projects. Their work is always of high technical quality, well organized, attentive to detail and executed on time" said Tom Jacoby of Number One On The List. "My Favorite Web Designs is the answer when the volume of business goes beyond Number One On The List's capacity to deliver quality work fast. The client is the primary beneficiary of Number One On The List's alliance with My Favorite Web Designs."

My Favorite Web Designs is a website design & Search Engine marketing company. My Favorite Web Designs delivers search engine optimized, user-friendly websites that clients are able to edit from any computer, tablet or phone.

My Favorite Web Designs does most of the design work using WordPress. Wordpress is used for 28.4% of all websites on the Internet as of July 2017.

My Favorite Web Designs can program and develop websites in almost any web language and on any platform. They provide everything in-house, and maintain a balance between cost effective website design and high quality customer service and design work.

My Favorite Web Designs

1006 N 92nd Cir

Mesa, AZ 85207

480-335-1330

https://myfavoritewebdesigns.com

josh(at)myfavoritewebdesigns(dot)com

ABOUT NUMBER ONE ON THE LIST Number One On The List creates professional secure websites on the Wordpress platform, optimized press releases with massive distribution for maximum SEO benefit, sound social media strategies, directory listings, optimized YouTube videos and other internet solutions. Number One On The List celebrated 20 years of Internet business on 11 February 2017. That's a year before Google.

Number One On The List's purpose is to improve search engine results and increase search engine ranking.

Tom Jacoby

Number One On The List

24577 62nd Avenue, Suite #100

Douglaston, NY 11362

Tel: 917-338-9586

Fax: 917-210-0142

https://numberoneonthelist.com

https://www.youtube.com/user/NumberOneOnTheList

https://www.facebook.com/NumberOneOnTheList

https://twitter.com/mrtomjacoby

https://www.linkedin.com/in/tomjacoby/