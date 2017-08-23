We work to enable companies to automate their processes and extend the use of their most loved systems

DBSync a recognized iPaaS provider of data integration and replication solutions that easily connect separated data in a cost efficient and secure way, today announced the release of new connectors JIRA, Swagger API, and NetSuite.

With the new connectors DBSync offers the ability to smoothly connect business-critical NetSuite ERP and JIRA data with a wide range of data structures including various CRMs, accounting applications and databases. The connectors eliminate key challenges from the data integration process and provide departments with the correct data in nearly real time.

“We’re constantly working on increasing the number and variety of available data sources, applications, etc. to enable companies to automate their processes and extend the use of their most loved systems”. Said Rajeev Gupta, Founder, and CEO DBSync.

#1. By providing NetSuite users with the ability to unite fragmented data and automate business processes, we empower them to get data driven insights nearly in real time, rely on data, save time and money by streamlining business processes.

#2. DBSync’s JIRA connector not only can improve service team’s productivity but also satisfy customers with a better services. The integration provides visibility to different teams, making sure cases are resolved fast, improving clients’ experience, and staff productivity.

#3. DBSync has implemented Swagger, the world’s most popular and the largest framework of open APIs, not only to make developer’s life easier but also for API’s to be consumed effortlessly. Swagger framework is backed by IT giants like Microsoft, Google, Intuit, Atlassian that focus on creating, evolving and promoting a vendor neutral description format.

About DBSync

DBSync is a leading provider of data management, replication, and application integration for CRM (Salesforce, Microsoft Dynamics CRM and more), Warehouse Management Systems such as SkuVault, accounting (QuickBooks Desktop and Online, Microsoft Dynamics GP & NAV), popular databases (Oracle, SQL Server, MySQL and more), and data integration markets. With easy to use pre-built maps and powerful Extract, Transform, and Load (ETL) capabilities, DBSync enables users to easily link information between leading Cloud and On-premise based CRM, hospital asset and case management, and accounting applications, along with support for on-premise applications running databases.

