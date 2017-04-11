1000Bulbs.com is expanding its already extensive inventory of Lithonia Lighting products to include built-to-order fixtures.

1000Bulbs.com is expanding its already extensive inventory of Lithonia Lighting products to include built-to-order fixtures and offerings from other brands under the Acuity label. Acuity Brands is the parent company of 18 brands focused on light fixtures, controls, components, and daylighting design. Specifically, Lithonia Lighting has delivered the Best Value in Lighting® for more than 60 years, providing the industry’s broadest line of commercial, industrial, institutional, and residential fixtures. Fifteen of Acuity’s brands will be available for purchase, including Peerless and Mark Architectural Lighting products, increasing the number of reliable and high quality commercial and residential light fixtures options.

In addition to those product lines, 1000Bulbs’ customers can now order products from Lithonia Lighting built to their desired preferences. Lithonia Lighting’s premade inventory is comprised of the most common and often sought-after fixture specifications. However, consumers can call 1000Bulbs.com and order fixtures in a vast combination of color temperatures, wattages, lumen outputs, voltages, and finishes among other features. Each order takes an average of 2 to 3 weeks from production to delivery and there is no minimum order for custom products.

“This heightened partnership creates hundreds of options for a more personalized purchasing experience,” Kim Pedersen, CEO of 1000Bulbs.com explains, “Contractors and even the average consumer shopping for their home, gains more control over the product’s features, making it easy for them to get the products they need when they need them.”

1000Bulbs.com continues to stock a widening range of quality lighting and electrical products at price points everyone can take advantage of. Along with Lithonia Lighting, we are committed to providing sustainable lighting solutions that are enabled and enhanced by LED lighting and other advanced technologies, including lighting controls. Browse our current Lithonia products online at 1000Bulbs.com or call 1-800-624-4488 to speak with a sales representative about customization options.

About 1000Bulbs.com:

1000Bulbs.com is an award-winning Internet-based lighting retailer. The company offers a wide array of innovative products at great prices to homeowners and businesses across the US and around the world. Nationally recognized for growth, innovation, and customer satisfaction, 1000Bulbs.com is an influential force in the lighting industry.

Contact:

Jeremy Foster

Vice President of Marketing and Product Development

1000Bulbs.com