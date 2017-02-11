ezW2, simple and affordable W2 & 1099 software ezW2 2016 software now offers assistance to import and print tax forms 1099 MISC.

Halfpricesoft.com developers have enhanced and released the latest version of ezW2 2016 software for the 2017 tax season. This tax preparation software speeds up tax form filing with new fast data import feature for form 1099 MISC.

“ezW2 2016 software now offers assistance to import and print tax forms 1099 MISC.” said Halfpricesoft.com Founder, Dr. Ge.

Prices start at only $39 for the single user small business version ($79 for the new enterprise version) EzW2 2016 software automates the process of completing, printing and filing all the W2, W3, 1099 MISC and 1096 forms.

ezW2 2016 can be downloaded for a test drive for up to 30 days at http://halfpricesoft.com/w2-software-free-download.asp. The trial version will print forms with TRIAL watermark and limit efiling. Once customers register their downloaded software and enter a purchased license key the software unlocks for unlimited use.

A few of the key features included in this software application are:



Easily rolls over data from previous years to current year version

Comes with free customer support in email, live chat and remote access for software

Supports demo version for compatibility purposes before purchase

Supports data import feature for faster processing

This new white paper printing function can print all W2 forms (copy A, B, C, D, 1 and 2) and W3 on white paper. The black and white substitute forms of W2 Copy A and W3 are SSA-approved. So no pre-printed forms are needed for SSA copies and recipient copies.

EzW2 can print 1099-misc recipient copies on white paper. Since IRS does not certify

the substitute forms right now, ezW2 will fill data on the red-ink forms for 1099 MISC copy A

and 1096.

EzW2 can print W2 and 1099 recipient copies into digital PDF files and customers can email

forms easily, saving on mailing costs

EzW2 can generate efile documents that customers can upload to SSA and IRS sites.

EzW2 saves customers valuable time by importing W2 and 1099 data from csv file - no need

for customers to enter the data one by one.

EzW2 new edition can support unlimited companies, recipients and forms with no extra charge, making it perfect for accountants, tax preparers and multi-business entrepreneurs as well as individual businesses

Environmentally friendly with efile feature to save on paper

ezW2 is compatible with Windows 10 systems. It can also run on Windows XP, Me, 2003, Vista, 7, 8 and 8.1 systems.

Designed with simplicity in mind, ezW2 2016 is easy, flexible, inexpensive and reliable. The Halfpricesoft.com developing team is confident that this tax software is easy enough for new users who have only basic computer skills and little accounting know-how.

W2 1099 tax reporting is a breeze for new and seasoned customers. Download ezW2 2016 software today at: http://www.halfpricesoft.com/w2_software.asp

About halfpricesoft.com

Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH Deposit software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally

risk-free software.