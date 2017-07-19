With growing uncertainty around Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, buyers may be showing increased caution in terms of investing significant funds in the home health and hospice market

After four straight quarters of relatively consistent acquisition volume, publicly announced home health and hospice acquisitions dropped by 40% to just nine transactions in the second quarter of 2017, down from 15 acquisitions in the first quarter. The second quarter’s low acquisition volume was also 31% below the number of acquisitions in the second quarter of 2016, according to new acquisition data from HealthCareMandA.com.

The nine acquisitions were announced by nine different buyers. In terms of revenues, the largest was the acquisition by Addus Healthcare Corporation of New Mexico-based Option Home Care, a local provider with about $20 million in annual revenues. Also in the market was Amedisys, which announced the acquisition of East Tennessee Personal Care Services, which is based in Knoxville. “With growing uncertainty around Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement, buyers may be showing increased caution in terms of investing significant funds in the home health and hospice market,” stated Lisa Phillips, editor of The Health Care M&A Report, which publishes the data. “With the aging population and the desire to stay at home, home health M&A activity will pick up again, but a little clarity from Congress wouldn’t hurt,” continued Phillips.

All quarterly results are published in The Health Care M&A Report for all 13 sectors of health care, which is part of the HealthCareMandA.com investment research source. For information, or to order the report, call 800-248-1668. Irving Levin Associates, Inc. was established in 1948 and has headquarters in Norwalk, Connecticut. The company publishes research reports and newsletters, and maintains databases on the healthcare and senior housing markets.