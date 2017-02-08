...this service enables registered financial services institutions to deploy and manage encrypted e-communications in compliance with SEA Rule 17a-4...

Many Broker / Dealers and Registered Investment Advisors are using third-party communication platforms that feature end-to-end data encryption to protect confidential client and corporation information. 17a-4, llc is pleased to announce Independent Custodian services for e-communication encryption key management. Combining proprietary Hardware Security Module technology with leading expertise in encryption key management, this service enables registered financial services institutions to deploy and manage encrypted e-communications in compliance with SEA Rule 17a-4 and other regulatory requirements.

17a-4’s new encryption key management service ensures encrypted communication data is retained, archived, and made available to designated regulatory authorities. Encrypted messaging platforms such as Symphony, by design, restrict the ability to decrypt messages where only the sender and recipient institutions are in possession of the associated private decryption keys. 17a-4’s Independent Custodian service securely stores and manages private decryption keys on behalf of clients in compliance with New York State Department of Financial Services, SEC, and FINRA electronic recordkeeping requirements.

“End-to-end encryption architecture shifted traditional custody and retention obligations for electronic records,” says Douglas Weeden, Director of Compliance Services at 17a-4. “When communication platforms being used cannot access underlying client data without the associated private decryption keys, regulators turn to Independent Custodians to secure third party access, verification and production of its member organizations’ encrypted messaging records.”

A trusted and independent Designated Third Party provider to the financial services industry for 15 years, 17a-4’s encryption key management service addresses the need for clients to comply with electronic record requirements and securely respond to regulatory requests for the production of encrypted communications.

To request more information or a consultation visit 17a-4.com.

About 17a-4 llc:

17a-4 is a compliance services and software company with a focus on e-messaging and software solutions to meet regulatory and e-discovery needs of institutional clients. Clients that are required to adhere to SEC (Rule 17a-4), FINRA and CFTC (Rule 1.31) regulations leverage 17a-4’s expertise to ensure their information infrastructure is in compliance.

17a-4 provides the DataParser for messaging compliance and the SEC-FINRA DeskTop a hosted platform for SEC and FINRA documents and regulatory workflows. 17a-4’s architecture provides for a single-point in which all e-messaging content may be managed for retention, legal and regulatory holds and e-discovery productions.

17a-4 is based in New York City but operates remote offices nationwide.

