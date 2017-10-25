Get Smart with 1st Line Global’s Top 5 Intelligence Enablers

I want my workforce to learn from one another, what’s the point in being in an industry where you’re not constantly learning?

In a motivational meeting held for their contractors, 1st Line Global wanted to reassure their workforce that people aren't necessarily always born “smart.” People learn how to work with what they've got, and acquire more knowledge as a result.

As an innovative sales and marketing company, 1st Line Global is one of the fastest growing sales and marketing firms in West Palm Beach. The company has a dedicated workforce and frequently holds a number of motivational meetings to inspire and encourage their young professionals to drive their self-improvement, beneficial to not only the company but also each individual that works at the firm, professionally and personally. 1st Line Global are eager to encourage their young professionals in every way possible and squash any misconceptions that could affect the success of their contractors.

About 1st Line Global: http://www.1stlineglobal.com/#about

The company considers the ability to equip their brand representatives with the skills and knowledge to succeed a top priority. During their recent workshop, the firm discussed the following five tips in hopes of dispelling any myths on intelligence.

Smart people read (a lot): A typical statement that is instilled into individuals from a young age but is not seen as necessary later in life. 1st Line Global recognise that reading is a skill that needs to be developed throughout life, and is encouraged at the firm.

Smart people interact with other smart people: An act encouraged at the firm, teaching their professionals to learn from one another and senior industry professionals. Managing Director Jaemes Hunt states “I want my workforce to learn from one another, what’s the point in being in an industry where you’re not constantly learning?”

Smart people love making mistakes: Although a mistake is never the optimal result, 1st Line Global encourages its staff to look at it as an opportunity to learn, improve and prevent a similar outcome next time. Learning from mistakes is the easiest way to learn, states the firm.

Smart people see value in all types of knowledge: Embracing knowledge others may see as irrelevant is a crucial aspect of developing intelligence. 1st Line Global explore this is further detail by encouraging its staff not to shut an individual out if they are an expert on a topic they know nothing about, learning is vital.

Smart people work extremely hard: A brand ethos that is encouraged throughout everyday life at the firm, developing intelligence is not an easy task and shouldn't be looked to as one. The company supports and rewards hard work, helping its young professionals to grow.

1st Line Global is continuously encouraging their workforce to excel in the sales and marketing industry and hopes that the motivational meeting on intelligence helps the workforce to challenge themselves in ways they may not have previously thought of.

Sources:

https://www.inc.com/nicolas-cole/people-arent-born-smart-they-learn-how-to-do-this-become-smart-as-a-result.html

http://www.1stlineglobal.com/