Michelman Promotes from Within, Appoints Two Group Vice Presidents

Ms. Ginger Merritt With Ginger’s drive, and passion for exceptional service, we think our customers will be as excited about this appointment as we are here at Michelman.

Michelman, a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, has announced the appointment of two new Group Vice Presidents. Ms. Ginger Merritt, Michelman’s China Country Manager, has been tapped as the company’s new Vice President of Coatings, while Ms. Lisa DiGate, Global Director of R&D Systems at Michelman, has been appointed the company’s new Vice President of Printing and Packaging.

Ms. Merritt brings extensive experience and leadership skills to the position. She was most previously Vice President of the Polymers Division, China, for Wacker Chemicals; served as Chairman & General Manager for Wacker Polymers Systems; Vice President of Worldwide Sales & Marketing at Agion Technologies; and Global Marketing Manager, Can Sealants at WR Grace & Co.

Merritt earned her MBA from Columbia University, and holds a Master of Science in Chemistry from the University of Houston. She will be based out of Michelman’s Shanghai office and will maintain her role as Country Manager, China.

According to Dr. Rick Michelman, Executive Vice President, Chief Growth & Technology Officer at Michelman, “Since joining Michelman, Ginger has created a well-defined and actionable plan to accelerate growth for China and is taking bold steps to execute on that plan through product development, partnerships, and customer intimacy. She has also improved collaboration between China and our three business groups. With Ginger’s drive, and passion for exceptional service, we think our customers will be as excited about this appointment as we are here at Michelman.”

Ms. DiGate also adds far reaching and deep experience to the Michelman team. DiGate brings more than 25 years of cross-functional leadership experience from DuPont, having served in numerous roles including Global Business Director for the Packaging Graphics Business, Global Business Director for Teflon® Consumer and Industrial, and most recently, as Business and Function Transformation Leader. She also held leadership roles in supply chain, strategy, customer service, marketing and sales.

DiGate earned a degree in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University. She will be based out of Michelman’s headquarters in Cincinnati, Ohio.

According to Dr. Rick Michelman, “Lisa has quickly developed relationships and strategies that have pushed our traditional way of thinking. She has been instrumental in the upgrading of our early stage product development processes, and has brought fresh new ideas on collaborative new product development programs. We believe her experience and passion will help drive the Printing and Packaging group to new levels of excellence.”

About Michelman

Michelman is a global developer and manufacturer of environmentally friendly advanced materials for industry, offering solutions for the coatings, printing & packaging and industrial manufacturing markets. The company’s surface additives and polymeric binders are used by leading manufacturers around the world to enhance performance attributes and add value in applications including wood and floor care products, metal and industrial coatings, paints, varnishes, inks, fibers and composites. Michelman is also well-known as an innovator in the development of barrier and functional coatings, as well as digital printing press primers that are used in the production of consumer and industrial packaging and paper products, labels, and commercially printed materials. Michelman serves its customers with production facilities in North America, Europe and Asia, product development and technical service centers in several major global markets, and a worldwide team of highly trained business development personnel.