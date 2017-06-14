Utelogy AV Control and Management Platform Delivers Advanced Analytics

"Utelogy approaches analytics from the enterprise to the room to allow technology leaders to understand how the technology can impact and improve existing operations," explained Utelogy CTO Scott McGarrigle.

Utelogy Corporation, creator of audio/visual control, management, services and analytics software for use in higher education, corporations and government announced today, the release of Advanced Analytics.

Utelogy is software-defined AV (SDAV) for controlling, monitoring, and maintaining technology environments. The platform provides an open API/SDK for enterprise application integration as well as analytics, alerts and reporting.

Advanced Analytics includes historical insights on performance and usage of room, devices, and applications. “Utelogy approaches analytics from the enterprise to the room to allow technology leaders to understand how the technology can impact and improve existing operations, enhance the user experiences, create new products or deliver them in new ways to revolutionize the value-chain,” explained Utelogy CTO Scott McGarrigle. “Utelogy integrates with the enterprise software, UC platforms and AVoverIP technologies that the industry is leveraging,” added McGarrigle.

This robust software-defined AV system has IoT data collection and reporting functionality built into it. With its reach across all technologies, including AV, network, desktop, virtual, building automation and applications, the system continuously collects data that give AV and IT leaders insights they never had before. For example, they can see how different types of technologies are being used, how technologies outside of traditional AV are being used in conjunction with, and in support of AV technologies, when, and for what purposes. This informs decisions around the types of equipment and technologies the organization should initially install within new rooms and offices. It also enables quick cost-benefit analyses around specific equipment types, enabling AV managers to prioritize future purchases. There are literally hundreds of data points which IoT provides that could impact the way an enterprise uses its AV technologies to drive business results.

For a live demonstration, attend InfoComm 2017, June 14 to 16 or request one online. You will find Utelogy Corporation in Booth 4450.

About Utelogy Corporation:

Utelogy Corporation publishes an enterprise technology control and management platform for higher education, corporations and emergency response centers. Utelogy is a flexible, scalable software solution for control, management, and analytics of AV systems that puts the power in the hands of the user. For more information, visit http://www.utelogy.com.