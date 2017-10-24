Entomo Adds Mike Hopwood as VP of Sales

Michael Hopwood “Mike’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made a big impact, and I look forward to him helping us get to the next level of industry leadership.”

Entomo Inc., a leading provider of channel management software and services, today announced that Michael Hopwood has joined the company to further develop their growing portfolio of national and global accounts. Mike Hopwood brings a wealth of experience within the technology industry, most recently as founder and CEO of Platte River Systems, a cloud-based CRM software firm focused on sales information management for the semiconductor and high tech industries.

“I’m tremendously excited to be part of the Entomo leadership team,” said Mike. “They’ve been solving big channel management challenges. The technology base at Entomo is unparalleled, and we have a lot of opportunity to scale this robust solution and help companies streamline their channel efforts and bring real dollars to the bottom line."

Previously, Mike Hopwood was one of the first members of the executive team at PLX Technology, a leader in the I/O interconnect market where he spent 16 years helping grow the company from a start-up to a dominate player in the I/O interconnect space. As VP of Worldwide Sales and Business Development, he built and led the entire worldwide direct and channel sales organizations, helping PLX (PLXT) through its IPO and its acquisition of several companies. Mike started his career at Intel, where he helped the leader in CPU technology win key designs at trend-setting Silicon Valley OEMs.

“We’re thrilled to get someone the caliber of Mike to lead our sales and business development efforts,” said Sanjoy Chatterji, founder and CEO, Entomo. “Mike’s wealth of experience and industry knowledge has already made a big impact, and I look forward to him helping us get to the next level of industry leadership.”

