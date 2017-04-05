International President's Circle

Beth Garcia and John Leatherwood, Sales Associates with Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, have qualified to join the company's 2016 International President's Circle. This award is based on Gross Commission Income earned for the 2016 full year.

Beth Garcia, who works with her husband Zak Garcia and Mother-in-Law Debby Garcia have been with Coldwell Banker Seaside for over 15 years. This is Beth’s 10th consecutive International Award. “I am privileged to work in a career that I love and to help both buyers and sellers with their Outer Banks real estate” says Beth Garcia.

John Leatherwood has joined the Coldwell Banker International President's Circle each year of his career with Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty. "The single most interesting aspect of this business is all of the wonderful people I get to meet and to know. One thing each person has in common is their love for the Beach & OBX! I feel very blessed to be of assistance to clients purchasing or selling a property, but more so by the friendships I have made along the way!" says Leatherwood. John is also grateful of the support of his teammates Lisa Strydom and Debbie Knieper.

“Both John and Beth, along with their team members, understand that real estate is a customer service business. They always put the needs of their clients ahead of their own and offer the very best customer service to their clients,” says Pamela Smith, Vice President of Sales and Relocation.

Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is the top producing firm on the Outer Banks with over 25 years of local knowledge and

experience. Family owned and operated, the company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks

as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and

most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, Seaside Realty offers top-tier real

estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region.*

*As reported by OBAR for period 1/01/2016 - 12/31/2016.