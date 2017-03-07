Lots of great autos, from complete refurbishes to projects, to be found at the Duncan Automotive Swap Meet on March 24/25th at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center.

The 11th Annual Duncan Automotive Swap Meet on March 24-25th, 2017 at the Stephens County Fair and Expo Center will have something for every car enthusiast.

The meet will bring automobile enthusiasts of all ages to buy, sell and trade with over 400 automobile and vendor booths. Conveniently located in Duncan on historic Hwy 81, the heart of the Chisholm Trail has a strong muscle car and antique car tradition that makes this a can't miss event for any gearhead.

The swap meet will utilize all sections of the spacious fairgrounds. The Stephens County Fair & Expo Center has spaces available for both indoor and outdoor booths. Indoor swap meet spaces will be available with concrete flooring and dust-free environment. The Stephens County Fair Exhibit Building will be used for automotive related memorabilia booth spaces. This building is fully climate controlled and over 8200 square feet of space is available for vendors.

Until March 14th, indoor booths are $35, craft booths are $45 and outdoor booths with an RV $40, without $25. Pricing increases on March 15th. For booth rental information please contact Kevin Hammack 580-467-2471. For general visitor information use http://www.visitduncan.org.