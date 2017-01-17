Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition makes cloud storage safer by adding an extra layer of PGP encryption.

Coviant Software announces the release of Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition, a free software application. The new tool delivers OpenPGP encryption for files being transferred to cloud storage sites.

Cloud storage sites all offer basic encryption of data at rest. Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition takes cloud storage to a new level with the capability to PGP-encrypt files, which adds an extra layer of data protection - both in-transit and at-rest.

As more sensitive data resides on cloud storage sites, malicious hackers are targeting these sites to obtain sensitive and confidential information. “In 2017, we expect that a major cloud vendor will be in the news for a significant security breach,” predicts threat researcher, Aaron Shelmire at Anomali.

Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition enables PGP-encryption of files being transferred to cloud storage sites. Additional features include:



PGP encryption, decryption, signing and verification

Scheduled jobs to transfer files to cloud storage sites using proprietary API connections

Detailed logging of file transfer jobs

Optional deletion of source files after successful transfers

Optional retention of archive copies of all files transferred

“We are excited to offer a free tool that adds PGP protection for files residing on cloud storage sites. As cloud storage sites have become more popular, they are starting to replace more traditional file transfer technologies, like FTP servers. The new Diplomat Cloud Storage Community Edition makes cloud storage safer by adding an extra layer of PGP encryption.” says Pam Reid, CEO at Coviant Software.

About Coviant Software

Coviant Software has been a trusted provider of secure file transfer and OpenPGP encryption solutions for over 10 years. Coviant Software delivers Managed File Transfer solutions to improve the productivity of file transfer administrators.