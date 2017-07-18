Be a Cut Above the Rest, Step Up To Trigger Torch!

Uniweld's Trigger Torch Be a Cut Above the Rest!

This newest, simplified variation of a shipbuilding-industry's favorite cutting torch combines the latest and safest tip-mix technology, with a lightweight gas-flow design and high-powered cutting capacity.

The torch trigger can be locked on oxygen for long cutting runs, with an easy to flip off back-trip feature for trigger release which significantly reduces fatigue. The low profile trigger enables the torch to be pulled backwards out of a containment with minimum snag possibilities. The forged trigger is durable and designed to last.

The Trigger Torch is not only designed for the shipyard but also for power plant construction and maintenance. The sleek design can assist in pulling torches through a hatch or in and out of a containment building.

Do you have a project that needs continuous cutting? The Trigger Torch is the answer with easy product serviceability, should the need ever arise. The dual O-ring packing does not require constant valve adjustment. The check valves are removable for service or they can be easily replaced with flashback arrestors for additional safety. The Trigger Torch is user-friendly, serviceable, and was designed with cost effectiveness in mind.

The 30ATT-21 Trigger Torch is standard with 90˚ head and 21 inches in length. There are optional 75˚ and 180˚ heads available upon request. The custom length option is available, should a job call for a tight space or a long reach.

This is an A-Style tip mix torch for maximum safety. This torch is safe for use with oxygen-acetylene as well as propane, propylene, MAP//Pro™ or any other fuel gas and can cut up to 12 inches with the proper tip.

Uniweld torches should be on the top of the list for heavy duty industrial cutting torches. Torches with other brand names are seldom manufactured in the U.S. and are seldom tested. Don't put your safety or the safety of a project in the hands of a questionably sourced hand cutting torch - Use Uniweld.

Uniweld Products, Inc. has manufactured quality welding and cutting equipment at its factory located in Fort Lauderdale, Florida U.S.A. since 1949. Refrigeration manifolds & hoses, vacuum pumps, tubing tools, nitrogen kits, cutting torches, welding handles, cutting attachments, pressure regulators, pressure gauges, cutting tips and welding tips are among the products manufactured at Uniweld's factory in Fort Lauderdale. Uniweld... ”Quality Tools That Go To Work With You®."