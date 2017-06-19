Empire Medical Training Attends the AANP 2017 National Conference

We have over 27 trained physicians and other specialists in key areas, so Empire Medial Training is able to offer a unique curriculum for topics including aesthetics, pain management, and anti-aging.

The Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia, PA will be holding the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) 2017 National Conference from June 20-25, 2017. Empire Medical Training has announced they will be in attendance and will have an information booth at the event.

Empire Medical Training invites attendees to visit booth 375 to learn more about their 32 accredited CME courses and the variety of locations that are offered. With topics like “Revolutionizing Health Care,” Empire Medical Training is proud to offer their workshops to help medical professionals continue to expand their business.

As President and Founder of Empire Medical Training, Dr. Stephen Cosentino, DO, states, “We have over 27 trained physicians and other specialists in key areas, so Empire Medial Training is able to offer a unique curriculum for topics including aesthetics, pain management, and anti-aging.” With over 19 years in the business, Empire Medical Training is offering American Medical Association and Physician’s Recognition Award Category 1 accredited programs nationwide.

Empire Medical Training has been training Physicians and Health Care Practitioners since 1998, longer than any other procedural training institution. With over 45,000 graduates in specialties such as Aesthetics, Anti Aging/Weight Management Medicine, and Pain Management, Empire Medical Training is renowned throughout the United States and abroad as the premier academy for providing academic excellence. Dr. Stephen Cosentino pioneered ways to add new procedures and services as well as business strategies to a practice and improve patient care. With Dr. Cosentino’s commitment and dedication to the specialty and the field of medicine, Empire Medical Training is steadfast to developing new training programs and topics to broaden the scope of the primary care practitioner. All Empire courses are created through mainstream medicine using the most current technologies and standards of care.

For more information on attending the AANP 2017 National Conference please visit their website and for more information on Empire Medical Training call 866-366-1576.