Ness Turf Announces New Summer Special Offers

Ness Turf carries over 56,000 parts in stock, and our certified technicians will help you find the best quality parts with service you can count on.

Ness Turf Equipment, the premier distributor of ag and turf solutions in Hawaii and the Pacific Region, announces two special offers on Toro Seat Covers and Aeration Tines. Take advantage of these limited time deals and get equipment ready for the summer season. Now through July 31, 2016, customers can save 10% on Toro Seat Covers and Aeration Tines.

10% Off Next Order of Toro Aeration Tines. Toro Tines last up to 4 times longer than standard tines, increasing productivity and cutting downtime. Each tine is made from high quality materials to ensure maximum strength and wear resistance. The extensive Toro line offers the best selection of tine types to meet specific aeration needs. Choose Toro Tines and receive 10% off the next order of 50 or more.

Save 10% on Toro Seat Covers. Protect investments and keep equipment looking great with Toro seat covers. The water resistant polyester fabric protects seats from wind, rain, and damage from daily wear and tear. An added bottom cushion provides extra operator comfort. Keep personal items secured in the large mesh pocket or zippered top pocket. Best of all, the covers slip onto Toro seats so installation is easy. Order today and receive 10% off all Toro Seat Covers.

Leonard Smith, General Manager, says, “Ness Turf carries over 56,000 parts in stock, and our certified technicians will help you find the best quality parts with service you can count on.” Smith continues, “Shop our selection of Toro Aeration Tines and Seat Covers and find out how much you can save today.”

Justin Agbayani, Product Support Manager, adds, “Ness Express is the best choice for quick and reliable parts delivery.” Agbayani concludes, “Customers can also place emergency orders and submit parts requests online.”

Contact Parts and Service at 877.6783.1032 for complete offer details.

About Ness Turf

Ness Turf Equipment has been providing ag and turf solutions for over 50 years in Hawaii and the Outer Islands, Guam, American Samoa and Saipan. Ness Turf Equipment offers unparalleled customer service and the best sales, parts and service available for golf courses, sports fields, and state and federal municipalities. Ness Turf Equipment is proud to be part of the Ness family of companies. Every year since 2005, the company has been named one of Hawaii’s top 250 businesses by Hawaii Business magazine. For more, visit http://www.nessturf.com.