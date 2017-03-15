PowerChord, a leading SaaS company that transforms how brands drive local sales, welcomed newly appointed company President, Steven Roth, to their growing executive team.

Roth joins the SaaS organization with almost 20 years of experience working with top-tier retailers, manufacturers and agencies from around the world. His addition brings a deep expertise in product innovation to PowerChord and will provide a strong foundation for the development of global enterprise level, eCommerce and retail advertising solutions at the hyper local level.

Hailing from Google, he has spent the past four years as a Group Product Manager after developing technology that is now part of Google Shopping during his tenure at Channel Intelligence - the Florida-based, global technology company acquired by Google in 2013. While at Channel Intelligence, Roth’s revenue breaking, international solutions were utilized in over 30 countries and operated across all corresponding languages and currencies. Previously, Roth held roles at Altiris / Wise Solutions, Profitstar and Metavante.

As PowerChord’s new President, Roth’s focus will center around expanding the comprehensive suite of products in the PowerChord Platform to increase long-term value and the scalable efficiencies that allow global businesses to control their brand, engage customers, and drive local sales through their dealer networks.

Roth will also propel the company towards emerging technologies and market-leading, digital solutions to meet the growing needs of the multi-location marketplace, while further optimizing the connection between online consumers and the global to local retail community.

“We have to think big,” said Roth, “because that forces you to scale. I’m looking forward to that process and the exploration of how the needs of the market will influence us to move forward - the sky's the limit when it comes to innovation. It’s a unique time in the company’s history and I appreciate the opportunity to be a part of it.”

"We’re honored to welcome Steven to the PowerChord team,” said PowerChord CEO, Lanny Tucker. “We’re confident that his vision and operational excellence will bring exciting progress to our position as a SaaS leader and continue enhancing the company’s global value proposition for clients across a wide range of industry landscapes.”