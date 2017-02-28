Yaron Helmer, Managing Partner of the New Jersey based law firm Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A. (HCK) is delighted to welcome Denver attorneys Ken Fellman and Brandon Dittman of Kissinger & Fellman P.C. as new “of counsel” attorneys to the firm. They will partner with other HCK attorneys to work on broadband, communications and utility projects with local governments in New Jersey.

In his legal career, Fellman has concentrated on the representation of local governments, particularly in the areas of telecommunications and utilities. Dittman’s practice has focused on similar areas of municipal government, and HCK plans to leverage those strengths to benefit its clients.

“With the new of counsel affiliation, Ken Fellman and Brandon Dittman will be able to work with our existing local government legal team to expand the kind of legal services we are able to provide local governments throughout New Jersey,” said Yaron Helmer. “We are especially excited that, through Ken and Brandon, we will have a presence at the Jersey Access Group’s Power of Partners conference in Morristown this spring.”

Ken Fellman of Kissinger and Fellman notes, “We look forward to working with the great attorneys at HCK and expanding our client base in New Jersey. In addition to providing new resources to the firm’s expertise in New Jersey, we hope that eventually Kissinger & Fellman will have also have an opportunity to draw on HCK’s resources in cases that in the two firms might pursue jointly in Colorado.”

Together, the law firms have 72 attorneys in various capacities, including the “of counsel” role that Fellman and Dittman serve with HCK.

About Helmer, Conley & Kasselman, P.A.

HCK has 12 offices in New Jersey and another in Brooklyn, N.Y. The firm assists individuals and families in a wide variety of complex legal matters, with a particular focus on issues related to criminal law, personal injury, immigration, and family law. HCK’s criminal attorneys represent clients facing both federal and state charges and its family law attorneys have extensive experience in high-net-worth divorce cases. The firm’s immigration attorneys assist in family-based and employment-based immigration issues, and HCK’s personal injury attorneys handle wrongful death cases, as well as cases involving serious or catastrophic injuries. Seven HCK attorneys are certified by the Supreme Court of New Jersey as experts in their respective specialties: Ron Helmer, Jim Conley, Bob Luther and Rick Incremona are certified Criminal Trial Attorneys, Michael Troso is certified as a Municipal Court Trial Attorney, and Bill Tobolsky and Alex Wazeter are certified as Civil Trial Attorneys. Visit http://www.HelmerLegal.com for additional information, or call 877-435-6371.

About Kissinger & Fellman P.C.

Established in 1976, the Denver-based law firm of Kissinger & Fellman offers access to legal experts who are nationally recognized in areas that include telecommunications, social networking, transportation, employment, commercial litigation, business planning, government, construction and real estate, and criminal defense. The firm’s emphasis on a practical business approach to legal problems has enabled it to attract a growing group of clients, serving as their general counsel and working on specialized legal projects. Partner Ken Fellman has been named Colorado Super Lawyer seven times since 2007; and partner Rick Kissinger won the Colorado Motor Carriers Association Distinguished Service Award in 2011. Visit http://www.kandf.com for additional information, or call 303-320-6100.